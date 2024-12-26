UFC Middleweight Accuses Opponent of Sending Spies to Fight Camp in Las Vegas
UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis believes Roman Kopylov tried to engage in a bit of espionage ahead of their fight on January 11.
Curtis Claims Kopylov Sent Spies To Xtreme Couture
A former welterweight that failed to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 despite earning a stoppage-win, Curtis has settled in well to the promotion’s middleweight division since finishing Phil Hawes in his promotional debut in 2021.
“What the Heck?” Merab Dvalishvili Says Security Denied Entry to UFC Gym To Protect Umar Nurmagomedov
“The Action Man” most recently came up short in a rematch with Brendan Allen after stepping in on short notice to replace Marvin Vettori, and he’s now set to return at a UFC Fight Night card on January 11 that will kick off the promotion’s 2025 schedule.
The 37-year-old has been matched up with another talented striker in Kopylov, but just a couple weeks out from their meeting Curtis took to Instagram to accuse his opponent of trying to plant spies in his camp at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.
Xtreme Couture is also home to several top UFC contenders like former middleweight champ Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, and current PFL Super Fights Champion Francis Ngannou as well as plenty of other high-level fighters.
Although Kopylov apparently hasn’t responded to the spying accusation, Curtis did light up an amateur fighter that suggested he should also be trying to send spies to his opponent's camp.
Jon Jones’ Bold Five-Year Plan Leaves UFC Fans Fuming
Kopylov joined the UFC as an undefeated talent in 2019 before suffering back-to-back losses to kick off his time with the promotion, but he rebounded with four-straight stoppage-wins before being submitted by Anthony Hernandez last February.
The 32-year-old returned to the win column with a split decision against César Almeida in June, and it will be interesting to see if Curtis decides to bring up the spying allegations again once fight week rolls around for UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Confirms 4 Contender Fights for Seattle Event, Including 30-Fight Veteran
• ‘Justice’ for Dave Allen: Bookie Compensates Bettors After Boxer's Controversial Loss to Johnny Fisher
• Paddy Pimblett Drops Bombshell Hint on His Next Opponent With Massive Implications
• ‘Against My Will,’ Bellator Double-Champ Accuses PFL of Keeping Him ‘Hostage'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.