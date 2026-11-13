Usman Nurmagomedov Hit With Prison Sentence for Attacking UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili

It didn’t take long for the fallout from a viral brawl involving Usman Nurmagomedov and former UFC titleholder Merab Dvalishvili to reach its resolution.

Arguably overshadowing Saturday’s UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden, the combat sports world was hit with a surprise development on Tuesday when Dvalishvili shared a video of himself and a friend receiving medical attention in Abu Dhabi.

Scheduled to face Marlon Moares at RAF Abu Dhabi this weekend, Dvalishvili claimed that he was attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and several others before video footage of the attack eventually went viral.

Usman Nurmagomedov & Team Members Handed 6-Month Prison Sentences

Though not scheduled to compete himself, Usman was in Abu Dhabi this week to support his brother Umar, who is slated to meet Urijah Faber as part of the RAF card.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After the parties involved in the viral brawl were detained, a report from The National News revealed that the six Team Nurmagomedov members that initially kicked off the violence have been sentenced to six months in prison.

Usman Nurmagomedov is facing six months in prison for his involvement in the brawl with Merab Dvalishvili. | (Cooper Neill/PFL MMA)

Those six will also be fined 300,000 UAE Dirhams (around $81,688 USD) and will be deported following the conclusion of their prison sentences.

Merab Dvalishvili Fined But Released From Custody in Abu Dhai

Additionally, the two people that filmed and posted the brawl will also serve six months in prison and pay the same fine for “violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl”.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) reacts after defeating Sean O’Malley (not pictured) in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili were both given fines of 50,000 UAE Dirhams for “disturbing public security and assaulting others” but were released from custody.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the court in Abu Dhabi resolved things rather quickly, plenty of questions still remain regarding Usman’s decision to kick off what could turn out to be a career-altering brawl.

What Does This Mean for Usman Nurmagomedov's MMA Career and Potential UFC Move?

Boasting a perfect 22-0 record in professional MMA, Usman completed his PFL contract in July when he successfully defended the promotion’s lightweight belt with a first-round finish of the formerly-undefeated Alfie Davis.

Usman Nurmagomedov with the Bellator lightweight belt. | (Cooper Neill/Bellator MMA

The PFL have a window of time to try and re-sign Usman before he’s able to speak with other organizations, and many fans assumed that the UFC would look to sign the 28-year-old as soon as possible.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) celebrates after winning a UFC bantamweight title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Usman’s cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov is enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, while his older brother Umar is one of the promotion’s top bantamweight contenders and suffered his first loss in a failed title bid against Dvalishvili at UFC 311.