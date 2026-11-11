Kayla Harrison & Amanda Nunes Have Iconic Times Square Moment Before UFC 334

UFC 334 fight week is finally here, and it's a blockbuster attraction, headlined by two top fights at Madison Square Garden. The co-headliner features the return of UFC women's stars Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, as Harrison recovered from a neck injury that delayed their original January date at UFC 324. The fight will be contested for Harrison's bantamweight title.

Now, with the fight three days away, the MMA community waits with excitement and anticipation before both women make their respective walks.

Amanda Nunes Speaks on Kayla Harrison's Absence

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both women had the opportunity to face-off against each other in Times Square in New York City, as Brazil's Nunes will look to reclaim her title following a three-plus year absence.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes face off in the middle of Times Square to kick off #UFC334 fight week. pic.twitter.com/mL2kGPLt7Z — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 10, 2026

"More time to [prepare] for the fight was better," Nunes told reporters at media day Wednesday. "To be here, to fight in New York, it's amazing, you know. I want to fight in some other places in America."

Nunes primarily fights in Las Vegas, but being able to fight at Madison Square Garden makes the moment that much bigger, she said.

Amanda Nunes' MSG Opportunity Lifelong Dream, She Says

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I came to New York when I was 20 years old to chase this dream [to become a champion], and now I'm gonna fight in New York [at Madison Square Garden]," Nunes said. "This is amazing."

Nunes was slightly bummed out, but had reassurance when UFC CEO Dana White was adamant that the fight would be rescheduled.

Harrison, too, said she feels the same.

"Yeah, it feels damn good," Harrison said regarding her fight with Nunes. "I'm grateful. I'm just super grateful to be here. I'm super grateful to be healthy and healed. I'm grateful to Amanda for waiting and agreeing to this fight. I can't wait. Saturday night can't come fast enough."

Despite her injury, Harrison admitted that the fight being rescheduled was best-case scenario.

"Night-and-day," Harrison said of her health and pain management. "I didn't know how I could not be in pain 24/7. So, the recovery was a lot longer than I anticipated. I had never had spinal neck surgery before."

Harrison said she thought she'd make a quicker recovery, but the stars aligned the way they were meant to, in her opinion.

"The long layoff was really good for me," Harrison said. "I've healed and feel more confident [about the fight]. For a long time, I didn't. And now I feel more confident than I've ever felt."

Both women will take the podium together for Thursday's presser as fight week festivities roll on.

Harrison-Nunes is a precursor to the main event, featuring France's Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit for the UFC heavyweight title.