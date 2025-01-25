Vadim Nemkov Cuts Tim Johnson Early, Secures Choke in PFL Road to Dubai Co-Main Event
Former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov made his second heavyweight appearance against short-notice opponent Tim Johnson at PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series.
Nemkov Submits Johnson In Opening Round
Nemkov was originally scheduled to meet 2022 PFL Heavyweight Champion Ante Delija on the first PFL card of 2025, but after Delija withdrew with an injury the promotion announced a Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson trilogy bout that the former Bellator champion apparently never signed off on.
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Live Results & Highlights – Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
The 32-year-old continued training for a fight on January 25 after the PFL promised to find him an opponent, and just weeks out from Road to Dubai Champions Series longtime UFC and Bellator veteran Johnson answered the call for a huge co-main event matchup.
Johnson revealed during an interview with MMA Knockout that he was "hauling cattle" when he got the offer to face Nemkov in Dubai, but after going 1-1 in the PFL last year the heavyweight wasn't about to pass up the chance to face a massive name on the promotion's first card of the year.
Serving as the co-main event to the lightweight title bout between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes, the two heavyweights spent the opening 30 seconds feeling each other out before Nemkov landed a kick that immediately opened up a cut on Johnson's head.
Johnson responded by pursuing Nemkov with some big swings, which encouraged the former Bellator titleholder to switch his approach and showcase his grappling before he jumped on the heavyweight veteran's back and secured a rear naked choke.
Fighter Suffers Gruesome Broken Arm after Blocking Kick on PFL Road to Dubai Prelims
Nemkov improves to 2-0 as a heavyweight and is now unbeaten across his last 13 fights. The 32-year-old indicated ahead of PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series that he wasn't interested in participating in the promotion's 2025 heavyweight tournament, but he is open to a potential matchup with PFL Super Fights Champion Francis Ngannou.
More PFL & MMA News
• Fashionably Late Conor McGregor Cuts Major BKFC Promo: ‘Turn Your Knuckles to Knives'
• UFC Champ Alex Pereira Celebrates with Sister Aline after TKO Win at Karate Combat 52
• BJJ Icon Marcelo Garcia Returns After 13 Years, Submits Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170
• Ex-UFC Champions & MMA Stars Name-Drop Potential Opponents after GFL Draft
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.