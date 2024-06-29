Watch: Ex-UFC Veteran Flatlines Karate Opponent With Flying Switch-Kick
Rafael Alves has produced one of the best Karate Combat highlights since the promotion's inception.
Alves came up against fellow ex-UFC fighter James Vick on June 28 at Karate Combat 47, knocking him out cold with a flying switch kick in the opening minutes of the first round.
Alves proved one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC before his removal from the roster in 2023. 'The Turn' had several highlights, including his viral escape from back control using a granby roll to breakdance in his fight with Damir Ismagulov and his rope-a-dope technique against Drew Dober in one of his final fights.
James Vick: A Series of Unfortunate Knockouts
It was only in 2018 that Vick was a legitimate contender in the UFC's lightweight division, with victories over Polo Reyes, Joe Duffy, and Francisco Trinaldo. It wasn't until Vick was paired against UFC newcomer Justin Gaethje that his misfortune began.
Making headlines with brash trash-talk, Gaethje and Vick garnered a lot of interest, before Gaethje KO'd Vick in the opening minutes of the first round. Vick would go on to drop four more fights in the UFC, three by devastating knockout. He'd recoup with two wins in boxing, before dropping two more, and having a successul debut in Kaarte Combat in 2023.
All good things must come to an end, however, as Alves may have put a stopper on Vick's 13 year long fighting career.
