WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Betrays & Batters Paul Heyman
It's time for an action-packed night of WWE SmackDown action.
The world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City will play host to tonight's episode of the blue brand. On the docket for this evening will be The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony to formally welcome Jacob Fatu to the faction.
Where The Bloodline goes, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens aren't far behind.
WWE SmackDown Results - Will The Bloodline Acknowledgment Be Spoiled?
Besides The Bloodline drama, there will also be three triple threat matches with Money in the Bank 2024 implications.
Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar will compete in a triple threat match for a spot in the men's MITB match on July 6th.
The other two qualifying matches will be in the women's division. Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell, and Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae will be featured tonight to determine who moves on to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
WWE SmackDown Results (June 28, 2024)
The Bloodline arrived, and Paul Heyman asked Solo Sikoa where's Jacob Fatu. Solo didn't give him an answer. As The Bloodline made their way out, Rhodes, Orton, and Owens brawled with them all over the arena.
Owens placed Tanga Loa on a table in the crowd and hit a Swanton Bomb.
WWE officials ran down to break things up.
Back from the break, Rhodes, Orton, and Owens took out the security team. Owens, Orton, and Cody vowed to put The Bloodline at MITB. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis brought the police with him to escort the three away from the ring.
Women's MITB Qualifier: Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae
Cargill hit the gorilla press press slam to the outside, when Nia Jax walked down. Bianca Belair cut her off on the ramp.
Cargill was sent crashing to the outside near Nia. As Belair and Nia talked trash, Indi Hartwell sent Jade into the ring post. In the ring, Tiffany hit Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.
Winner: Tiffany Stratton
Backstage, Blair Davenport interrupted Bayley and Naomi and vowed to win the MITB qualifier and cash in on Bayley.
Michin asked Nick Aldis for a singles match with Nia. The Street Profits wanted a match with The Bloodline. Pretty Deadly proposed a musical, but Montez Ford suggested a match instead.
Solo was with Heyman backstage. Paul asked Solo to let him know where Jacob Fatu is. Solo said he listened to Heyman's advice and claimed Jacob isn't here tonight.
Men's MITB Qualifier: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
Before the match, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers joined Logan Paul and had a staredown with Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.
Logan took out Knight with a dive on the outside. Escobar then hit his own dive on Paul.
Knight leaped on the top rope and hit a backdrop on Escobar. Paul hit the Swanton Bomb on Paul for a near fall.
Tyrese grabbed brass knuckles but Jalen Brunson cut him off. Paul tried pinning Knight by grabbing the tights, but Knight reversed for his own pin for the win.
Winner: LA Knight
After the match, Knight was in the ring with Tyrese and Logan when Brunson grabbed a chair to defend Knight.
Carmelo Hayes told Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews that he's a shoo-in to win MITB.
A tribute to the late Sika Anoa'i played.
A vignette for Andrade played and he said he's planning to take the MITB briefcase.
Women's MITB Qualifier: Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell
Davenport took control early, landing double foot stomps on both of her opponents.
Naomi landed a double split leg drop for a two-count. Hartwell dropped Blair on top of Naomi for a spinebuster.
Cargill got revenge on Indi, throwing her into the ring post. Naomi capitalized and pinned Hartwell.
Winner: Naomi
DIY were interviewed by Byron Saxton. Austin Theory walked in and called Grayson Waller is his friend. Waller attacked DIY from behind before Theory pulled him away.
The Bloodline was out with Paul Heyman. Solo interrupted Heyman to introduce Jacob Fatu, despite what he told Paul earlier.
Solo Sikoa told fans and the rest of The Bloodline to acknowledge him. When Solo got to Paul to acknowledge him, he told him to officially crown him as the Tribal Chief.
Heyman said Solo is not his Tribal Chief. This led to Sikoa giving him a Samoan Spike. Jacob Fatu then landed a headbutt off the top rope.
The show ended with The Bloodline sending Heyman crashing through the announce table.
