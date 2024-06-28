UFC Drama: Police Raid Khabib Nurmagomedov's Gym, Conor McGregor Reacts
Russian armed forces have raided Khabib Nurmagomedov's Makhachkala-based MMA gym as part of operational search measures linked with the recent Dagestan terror attacks.
Named so after Nurmagomedov's late father, 'Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Martial Arts School' was swarmed by authorities as investigations continue in connection to the June 23 Dagestani terror attacks that saw 21 people killed. Reports state that one of the terrorists killed in the attack was MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a pupil of the school, which may have prompted the investigation.
Russian outlet TASS reported the news on June 28. Videos showing the authorities crowded around the gym have also been shared on social media. Information regarding potential arrests is not yet available.
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Statement Prior to Investigation
On June 25, Nurmagomedov condemned the attacks via Red Corner MMA / Ruptly and remarked that Kagirov was "not our student."
"[The terrorist] is not our student, that is absolute nonsense, it's not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team." - Khabib Nurmagomedov [h/t Red Corner MMA]
Conor McGregor Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Gym Investigation
Lifelong rival of Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, took ample opportunity to remark on the news in a series of Tweets on June 28. The Irish star exclaimed, "#ConorWasRight," in one post about his 2018 press conference, during which he clashed with Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.
In another, McGregor took aim at friend-turned-enemy Artem Lobov, making fun of him for being assaulted by Nurmagomedov's entourage in 2018.
Finally, in a deleted post, McGregor flamed Abdelaziz again for his reputation as an FBI informant.
Stay tuned for more updates as the story develops.
