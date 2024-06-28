MMA Knockout

UFC Drama: Police Raid Khabib Nurmagomedov's Gym, Conor McGregor Reacts

One of the UFC's greatest icons defends his honor in light of recent investigations.

Mathew Riddle

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Russian armed forces have raided Khabib Nurmagomedov's Makhachkala-based MMA gym as part of operational search measures linked with the recent Dagestan terror attacks.

Named so after Nurmagomedov's late father, 'Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Martial Arts School' was swarmed by authorities as investigations continue in connection to the June 23 Dagestani terror attacks that saw 21 people killed. Reports state that one of the terrorists killed in the attack was MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a pupil of the school, which may have prompted the investigation.

Russian outlet TASS reported the news on June 28. Videos showing the authorities crowded around the gym have also been shared on social media. Information regarding potential arrests is not yet available.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Statement Prior to Investigation

On June 25, Nurmagomedov condemned the attacks via Red Corner MMA / Ruptly and remarked that Kagirov was "not our student."

"[The terrorist] is not our student, that is absolute nonsense, it's not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team." - Khabib Nurmagomedov [h/t Red Corner MMA]

Conor McGregor Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Gym Investigation

Lifelong rival of Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, took ample opportunity to remark on the news in a series of Tweets on June 28. The Irish star exclaimed, "#ConorWasRight," in one post about his 2018 press conference, during which he clashed with Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov

In another, McGregor took aim at friend-turned-enemy Artem Lobov, making fun of him for being assaulted by Nurmagomedov's entourage in 2018.

McGregor Khabib

Finally, in a deleted post, McGregor flamed Abdelaziz again for his reputation as an FBI informant.

Stay tuned for more updates as the story develops.

Read More MMA & WWE News


Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News