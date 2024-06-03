Ex-Champ Israel Adesanya Shares New Training Photos Ahead of Rumored UFC Return
Israel Adesanya has shared some new training photos with fans amidst rumors that he may return to the UFC Octagon later this year.
UFC 302 Aftermath: Jailton Almeida Eyes Heavyweight Title Eliminator in Paris
“The Last Stylebender” collected perhaps the biggest win of his combat sports career when he reclaimed the middleweight belt from Alex Pereira at UFC 287, but the 34-year-old’s second reign as champion was cut short by a shocking upset-loss to Sean Strickland last September at UFC 293.
Adesanya initially claimed he’d be taking an extended break from fighting after the Strickland loss before he and his coaches appeared to walk those comments back, and now the two-time UFC champion has updated fans with photos showing him hard at work in the gym.
The training photos follow months of speculation that Adesanya could return at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia to take on reigning middleweight king Dricus Du Plessis, who claimed the belt from Strickland via split-decision at UFC 297 earlier this year.
UFC News: Islam Makhachev Confirms Medical Rumors for UFC 302 Title Fight
The two middleweights famously had an in-cage altercation following Du Plessis’ win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, and although a recent post from “Stillknocks” indicates he’s already agreed to his next fight nothing has been announced by the UFC as of yet.
Last Saturday’s UFC 302 saw Strickland return for the first time since his loss to Du Plessis and take a split-decision over Paulo Costa in the card’s five-round main event, and after that fight the former champion indicated he’s ready to reclaim his middleweight title.
“I’ve paid my dues. Time to sit, wait, get fat, and get ready for a title fight…Here’s the thing guys, I never stop training. The moment I stop training I start contemplating crazy s***, bro. I start to hear voices in the head. I never stop training.”- Sean Strickland after UFC 302
UFC 305 is scheduled to take place at Perth’s RAC Arena on August 17 and still lacks a main event, but even with Adesanya apparently teasing a return to the cage it’s unclear what fight will headline that card and whether Du Plessis will face him or Strickland for his first middleweight title defense.
UFC News: Volkanovski Fancies Shot at Dustin Poirier, 'That Would be a Massive Fight'
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to MMAKnockout.com for the transcription.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.