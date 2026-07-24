UFC Abu Dhabi: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC Abu Dhabi goes down tomorrow (July 25) at the Etihad Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
Magomed Ankalaev (-535) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+400)
Steve Erceg (-112) vs. Ramazan Temirov (-108)
Islam Dulatov (-1000) vs. Willington Turman (+650)
Damian Rzepecki (+245) vs. Magomed Zaynukov (-305)
Rizvan Kuniev (-340) vs. Tyrell Fortune (+270)
Abubakar Vagaev (-250) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (+205)
Valter Walker (-170) vs. Thomas Petersen (+142)
Axel Sola (-192) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+160)
Dustin Jacoby (-175) vs. Muhammad Said (+145)
Santiago Ponzinibbio (+370) vs. Sam Patterson (-485)
Nurullo Aliev (-230) vs. Mike Davis (+190)
Magomed Tuchalov (-800) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+550)
Cody Gibson (+410) vs. Abdul Hussein (-550)
UFC Abu Dhabi Moneyline Bets
Mike Davis to Defeat Nurullo Aliev (+190)
It wasn’t that long ago that Davis was considered one of the hottest up-and-comers in the lightweight division, but injuries and his loss to Fares Ziam last year have tempered that hype quite a bit.
Assuming he’s coming into this matchup without any lingering issues, I think he’s capable of handing Aliev his first loss and is a tempting underdog pick at nearly 2-1 odds.
Thomas Petersen to Defeat Valter Walker (+142)
Walker’s current (and admittedly, insane) streak of heel hook victories has seemingly eliminated the memory of his lackluster UFC debut from the minds of a lot of fans.
Petersen could absolutely become Walker’s latest submission victim if he spends too much time playing around on the ground, but if he’s able to extend the fight a bit then “The Clean Monster” will be forced to show whether or not his gas tank has improved.
Steve Erceg to Defeat Ramazan Temirov (-112)
Everyone seems to agree that Erceg was rushed into a title shot after just three UFC victories, and his loss to Alexandre Pantoja kicked off what turned into a three-fight skid.
Now on the verge of matching that three-fight win streak that began his UFC career, I think Erceg will be able to frustrate Temirov on the feet as the latter fighter returns from a suspension.
UFC Abu Dhabi Prop Bets
Magomed Ankalaev Over 0.5 Total Takedowns Landed (-150)
I don’t think Ankalaev will necessarily need to bring things to the ground in order to beat Guskov, but he may decide to mix in a takedown to seal an early round or to unload with ground and pound after rocking “Hitman” on the feet.
Sam Patterson to Defeat Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO/TKO/DQ (+110)
Patterson comes into this matchup looking to kick off another finishing streak following a disappointing loss to Michael Page, and the 39-year-old Ponzinibbio is returning for the first time in over a year after being knocked out in his last outing.
UFC Abu Dhabi Longshot Bets
Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman – Fight to End in the 1st 60 Seconds of Round 1 (+400)
Fans immediately knew what outcome the UFC matchmakers were hoping for when this bout was booked, and Dulatov may come out and try to put in a quick night of work to secure another “Performance of the Night” bonus.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.