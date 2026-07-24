UFC Abu Dhabi: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event will see Magomed Ankalaev return for the first time since losing the light heavyweight belt to take on Bogdan Guskov, who is stepping in to replace former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. after Rountree suffered an injury during his training camp.

The co-main event is also an important matchup for the UFC flyweight division, as former title challenger Steve Erceg looks to halt the rise of Uzbekistan’s Ramazan Temirov.

UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card Predictions

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guskov is a proven finisher that could cause problems for Ankalaev, but you have to back the former champion here as long as that stoppage-loss to Alex Pereira didn’t harm his confidence at all.

(Pick: Ankalaev)

Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights against Steve Erceg (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On the verge of matching the three-fight win streak that kicked off his UFC career and earned him a flyweight title shot, Erceg should be able to get the better of Temirov in what will likely be an entertaining co-main event.

(Pick: Erceg)

Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman

Adam Fugitt (red gloves) fights against Islam Dulatov (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This fight really doesn’t belong as high up on the card as it is, and it’s obvious that the UFC put this matchup together with the intention of setting Dulatov up for another highlight-reel finish.

(Pick: Dulatov)

Damian Rzepecki vs. Magomedov Zaynukov

I think Rzepecki could make this quite a bit more competitive than the current betting odds indicate, but I’m still siding with Zaynukov to get his hand raised in this battle between UFC debutants.

(Pick: Zaynukov)

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune

Rizvan Kuniev during his fight with Renan Ferreira at 2023 PFL 2. | (Cooper Neill/PFL)

A second UFC victory against the promotion’s #7-ranked heavyweight would vault Fortune towards the edge of title contention, but stylistically this looks like a tough matchup against Kuniev.

(Pick: Kuniev)

Abubakar Vagaev vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

Vagaev was originally supposed to debut against his fellow ACA star Magomedrasul Gasanov, and this bout with Izagakhmaev looks to be quite a bit more favorable for the former ACA welterweight champion.

(Pick: Vagaev)

UFC Abu Dhabi Preliminary Card

Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen

Thomas Petersen (red gloves) fights Don’tale Mayes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would love to see Walker extend his absurd heel hook streak in Abu Dhabi as much as anyone else, but I think if Petersen can avoid tangling up with “The Clean Monster” on the ground he may be able to slow things down and grind out a decision.

(Pick: Petersen)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said

Vitor Petrino (red gloves) fights Dustin Jacoby (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jacob has put together a solid streak of knockouts through his last three outings, and I think he should be able to spoil Said’s debut and unbeaten record if he can keep him at range and avoid eating any massive shots.

(Pick: Jacoby)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson

Michael Page (red gloves) fights Sam Patterson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning for the first time since May of 2025, the 39-year-old Ponzinibbio finds himself matched with a dangerous finisher that’s nearly 10 years his junior in Patterson.

(Pick: Patterson)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola

Mason Jones (red gloves) fights Axel Sola (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This lightweight matchup is one of the more intriguing bouts scheduled for the UFC Abu Dhabi prelims, and I expect that Sola will return to win the column and put Bonfim’s spot on the UFC roster in serious jeopardy.

(Pick: Sola)

Magomed Tuchalov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Ribeiro comes into this matchup on a three-fight skid, and a fourth loss to the undefeated Tuchalov could spell the end of his time with the UFC.

(Pick: Tuchalov)

Nurullo Aliev vs. Mikes Davis

Mike Davis (red gloves) fights Thomas Gifford (blue glove) during UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

This fight probably deserves to be significantly higher up on the card, and I’m siding with Davis to pull off the minor upset and hand Aliev his first loss.

(Pick: Davis)

Cody Gibson vs. Abdul Hussein

Abdul Hussein knocked out UFC veteran Tyson Nam in his last MMA bout. | (Ice Cage Fighting)

The highly-touted Hussein gets an experienced UFC veteran for his promotional debut, and unfortunately Gibson’s second UFC stint will likely come to an end in Abu Dhabi if he suffers a third-straight loss.

(Pick: Hussein)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Abu Dhabi.