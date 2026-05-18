Who is Fighting at UFC 329? Full Fight Card for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

With the main event between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway finally set, fans can start getting excited for UFC 329.

Scheduled to take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, as the centerpiece of this year’s International Fight Week, UFC 329 will see McGregor and Holloway meet in rematch nearly 13 years after they first squared off in the UFC featherweight division.

Confirmation of the welterweight fight followed weeks of speculation and rumors that a McGregor return was targeted for UFC 329 and that Holloway was the preferred opponent, and the two UFC stars won’t be the only major names competing on July 11.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Tops Stacked UFC 329 Main Card

A number of other fights had already been reported or rumored for UFC 329 before Dana White went on Instagram live to break the main card, which includes a lightweight co-main event between Benoit Saint-Denis and recent interim title challenger Paddy Pimblett.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Along with the headlining rematch between McGregor and Holloway, Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista are also set to meet for the second time and potentially decide the next challenger for the UFC bantamweight title.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Cory Sandhagen (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Another of the main card fights for UFC 329 also has serious championship implications at flyweight, as former title challenger Brandon Royval returns to face Lone’er Kavanagh following the latter fighter’s upset-win over Brandon Moreno.

Lone’er Kavanagh (red gloves) fights against Felipe dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The five-fight main card is also rounded out by perhaps themost highly-touted MMA prospect in recent memory in Gable Steveson, who makes his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison after going 3-0 to start his professional MMA career.

Gable Steveson will make his UFC debut at UFC 329. | (MFL)

Ex-Champ Robert Whittaker Moves to New Weight Class at UFC 329

As would be expected from a McGregor-headlined event, the UFC also made sure to stack the UFC 329 prelims with some exciting matchups and significant names.

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) reacts after defeating Xiao Long (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The prelim portion of the event features two former UFC titleholders in Robert Whittaker and Cody Garbrandt, who will look to win back-to-back fights when he meets Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight contest. Former middleweight king Whittaker, who began his UFC career as a welterweight, is moving up to the light heavyweight division for the first time to take on Nikita Krylov.

Robert Whittaker moves in with a hit against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Undefeated featherweight Luke Riley will also make his third UFC appearance opposite Kai Kamaka III, plus Tracy Cortez and Cong Wang square off in an important women’s flyweight fight as part of a card that currently features 12 rumored or confirmed matchups.

Luke Riley (red gloves) fights Michael Aswell Jr. (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

UFC 329 Fight Card

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista 2

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Cody Durden vs. Ode Osbourne

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Kai Kamaka III vs. Luke Riley

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang