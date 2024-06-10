WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Scores Huge Stipulation for Clash at the Castle 2024
The last episode of Monday Night Raw before WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 airs tonight, and we've got live results.
Liv Morgan will continue her revenge tour tonight, and that will likely involve continuing to make advances to Dominik Mysterio, while also getting involved in The Judgment Day's business. How will Dominik and the rest of his faction respond to Liv this week?
WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will also face Otis tonight. Last week, Otis was duped into believing Zayn was the one who caused Maxxine Dupri and Tozawa to be knocked off the ring apron. Can Zayn knock some sense into the big man tonight?
WWE Raw Results - Clash at the Castle 2024 Go-Home Show
With WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 coming up on June 15th, the Monday Night Raw stars will be looking to make a solid impression tonight ahead of the PLE. Two of those stars are World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and his upcoming challenger Drew McIntyre. After being driven through the announce table by Priest last week, how will "The Scottish Warrior" respond?
A single's match that is sure to tear the house down this evening will be Bron Breakker taking on Ilja Dragunov. Bron has been looking to take out both Ricochet and Dragunov by any means necessary. Can Ilja tame the son of a dog-faced gremlin?
Speaking of Ricochet, reports have trickled in claiming the former Intercontinental and United States Champion will be wrapping up his time with WWE tonight. If that report is accurate, we could very well see Ricochet written off TV this evening.
Also on the docket will be a rematch that fans have been looking forward to between IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria. SKY was bounced from the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament thanks to Valkyria, and she hasn't forgotten about it. Last week, IYO attacked Lyra to set up this match.
WWE Raw Results (June 10, 2024)
WWE Raw Results (June 10, 2024)
Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, Damage CTRL, and Lyra Valkyria were shown entering the building.
Drew McIntyre has made his way out. McIntyre responded to CM Punk chants by insisting he's only focused on Damian Priest.
Priest then walked out with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Damian said he's gonna put Drew down in front of his own people. Priest insisted he didn't need The Judgment Day to hold the World Heavyweight Championship.
Priest suggested a stipulation for Clash at the Castle 2024. It'll be McIntyre vs. Balor tonight. If Drew wins, The Judgment Day is barred from ringside at the PLE.
Liv Morgan was waiting for Dom in The Judgment Day's hideout. Morgan gave Dominik a hotel room card.
IYO SKY (w/Damage CTRL) vs. Lyra Valkyria
Lyra took her eyes of the ball as the referee pulled her out of the corner, allowing SKY to take advantage. SKY got caught in a submission before Lyra turned it into a pin attempt.
SKY hit a springboard moonsault on the outside before the break.
Lyra landed a springboard crossbody. He then hit a missile dropkick. SKY landed a backbreaker on Lyra, but couldn't land Genius of the SKY.
Valkyria went for the same pin that defeated SKY at Queen of the Ring, but this time it did not result in a victory.
Lyra hit Nightwing, but Dakota pulled her off when the referee couldn't see. SKY hit Mediora, but Valkyria got the knees up for the moonsault attempt.
Lyra went for Nightwing, but SKY pulled her hair for leverage and secured the crucifix pin.
Winner: IYO SKY
After the match, Damage CTRL attacked Lyra. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made the save.
Finn Balor, JD, and Carlito met Dom in The Judgment Day's hideout. He revealed the hotel key Liv left him.
The arrival of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair was shown.
The Miz found Sami Zayn and asked if he's seen R-Truth. Miz walked offto find Truth. Sami apologized to Maxxine and Tozawa and urged them to not take Gable's harsh attitude.
Sami questioned why Otis continues to follow Gable. Otis explained that without Chad Gable he's nothing. Sami said Otis can be special and he hopes he can see it.
Back to The Judgment Day's hideout, Priest appeared. The hotel key disappeared.
Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Braun Strowman vs. Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh
Rey and Dominik were going to mix it up, but Dom immediately tagged JD in. Dom pulled Lee down from the apron when the ref wasn't looking.
Dom was tagged in, but Rey and Dragon Lee double teamed him. Rey went for a suicide dive, but he was caught by JD and Dom. They rammed Rey's body into Lee and JD landed a gutbuster going into another break.
Dom and JD pulled Strowman off the apron and threw him into the barricade. Rey hit a DDT on JD and tagged in Dragon Lee.
Carlito was tagged in but he ate a hurricanrana. With Carlito in a tree of woe position, Lee hit a double foot stomp. Dom dropkicked Rey, but Liv Morgan distracted him.
Liv was knocked off the apron and landed right on Dom. Zelina Vega went after Liv.
Finally, Strowman was tagged in and he got the train rolling, taking out out of his opponent. Braun hit a Running Powerslam on Carlito.
Braun tagged Dragon Lee, who jumped off Strowman's shoulders onto Carlito for the win.
Winners: Dragon Lee, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio
Ricochet said Ilja Dragunov will show Bron Breakker what the "Mad Dragon " is all about. Ricochet said he has Dragunov's back.
Backstage, IYO SKY was having another mental breakdown. She said Damage CTRL has to change.
Sami was out and vowed to defeat Chad Gable and put an end to their feud for good. Gable interrupted with Alpha Academy. He said Alpha Academy is happy, and Zayn said he's full of it.
Sami Zayn vs. Otis
Gable wasted no time shouting instructions to Otis. Gable distracted Otis on the apron and Sami landed a Helluva Kick for the win.
Winner: Sami Zayn
Maxxine and Tozawa went to help Otis, but Gable kicked them out of the ring. Gable lifted Sami up and demanded Otis hit him.
Gable slapped Otis for not obliging again. He slapped him a second time. Otis ended up clubbing Sami and hitting him with the World's Strongest Slam.
Otis was about to hit Gable, but he stromed out of the ring.
The Miz continued looking for R-Truth. Miz found Truth, who was with a Fortunte Teller. He said they have a tag team title match against APA.
Scarlett was the "Fortune Teller." It'll be Truth and Miz vs. AOP.
Belair and Cargill were sitting at ringside to watch Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Fyre and Dawn. They vowed to walk out of Clash at the Castle as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Fyre went after the knee Baszler injured at NXT Battleground last night. It was to no avail, however, as Baszler sunk in the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.
Winners: Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler
Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov
Dragunov landed a step-up enzuigiri followed by two hard chops. Breakker took his opponent down and rained down strikes.
Dragunov was getting in some solid kicks on Breakker in the corner before sending Ilja head-first into the middle rope.
Dragunov landed a big boot, but Breakker fired back with a punch. Breakker got nailed with a series of lariats before Bron landed a flying knee.
Dragunov fired up and landed a Constantine Special. Ilja landed a knee off the rope to Breakker and then hit a German suplex. Dragunov landed another.
Ilja then deadlifted Bron for the third suplex. Dragunov hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner. Ilja landed Coast to Coast and then hit a back splash off the top rope for a near fall.
Breaker wrecked Dragunov with the Steiner Liner. He went for a Spear, but ate a knee. Dragunov then hit the H-Bomb.
Dragunov hit a big boot on Breakker and cleared the announce table. Bron landed a front suplex on Ilja right onto the table.
Breakker then drove Dragunov's ribs into the barricade. In the ring, Breakker hit a Spear but Dragunov rolled out of the ring. Breakker then Speared his opponent on the outside.
Breakker hit another Spear inside the ring and scored the pin.
Winner: Bron Breakker
Breakker went to Spear Dragunov into the barricade, but Ricochet leaped on top of him and had him running into the crowd.
In The Judgment Day hideout, Dom pulled out the key card from his pocket and insisted it wasn't there prior. Damian Priest said Dom has to put his foot down on the Liv Morgan problem.
Sheamus told Drew McIntyre to take it home in Glasgow. Drew told Sheamus he better be at Clash at the Castle so they can drink some pints like the good old days.
Cathy Kelley interviewed The Final Testament. Scarlett had a message for Xavier Woods, saying that they'd never abandon him like Kofi Kingston "did."
Awesome Truth (c) vs. The Authors of Pain - for the WWE World Tag Team Championship
Miz sent Rezar to the post. He hit a step-up enzuigiri to Akam. Truth was tagged in and he got the John Cena combo going. Miz and Truth went for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Karrion Kross tripped them up.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked Kross on the outside, which distracted the referee.
Truth hit Akam with his tag title, but it had no effect. Truth threw the title at Akam, and Miz rolled him up for the win.
Winners and STILL WWE World Tag Team Champions: The Miz and R-Truth
In the back, Ricochet was helping Dragunov when Breakker Speared Ilja. Breakker then attacked Ricochet and tossed him into a production truck.
Breakker then landed a powerslam on Ricochet onto a car. WWE officials checked on Ricochet and told Bron Breakker to leave.
Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
McIntyre clotheslined Balor off the ring apron. Balor sent Drew's arm into the ring post. McIntyre hurled Balor over the announce table with an overhead belly-to-belly.
Balor landed a Russian Leg Sweep and tageted the arm. Balor's chops eventually woke McInture up. Drew went for a powerslam, but Finn countered into the Final Cut for a near fall.
Balor dove on McIntyre onto the outside. He landed the dropkick into the corner and went for Coup de Grace, but Drew cut him off and landed a superplex.
As McIntyre went for Claymore, Damian Priest made his way out. He went on the apron and Carlito and McDonagh were also surrounding the ring.
Drew hit a Claymore on JD. Balor hit Slingblade. Finn missed Coup de Grace and was hit with Claymore for the three.
This means The Judgment Day is barred from ringside during the Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre World Heavyweight Championship match.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
After the match, Priest and Drew had a staredown to close the show.
