UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights – Hernandez vs. Pereira
The UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas, NV for a second straight week this Saturday (October 19) with a UFC Fight Night card headlined by top middleweight contenders.
Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira
The main event will see Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira each try to move closer towards the Top 10 when they square off in an intriguing middleweight bout.
UFC Fight Night 245 Main Card Predictions: Pereira-Hernandez, Font-Phillips
Both men enter the night on impressive win streaks, and each of their last three victories have all come via finish.
The night’s co-main event is a bantamweight matchup featuring top-ranked talents Rob Font and Kyler Phillips.
UFC Fight Night Hernandez vs. Pereira Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Font enters the night on a two-fight skid that put his record at 1-4 across his last five fights, but all of those losses have come against top bantamweight competition. The 37-year-old represents a sizeable step up for Phillips as the latter fighter tries to extend his three-fight winning streak.
The rest of the main card will also see Charles Johnson try to score a fourth-straight win when he faces Sumudaerji at flyweight, and Jake Hadley will also welcome Cameron Smotherman to the UFC after the Fury FC standout stepped in to replace Brady Hiestand.
Featherweight veterans Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda will kick off the main card action, and the night’s prelims are also highlighted by a huge flyweight tilt between Matheus Nicolau and Asu Almabayev as well as a number of other well-matched fights.
UFC Vegas 99 Preview: Best Fights, Win-Rates & Must-See Finishers
The prelims are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (October 19), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira
• Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips
• Sumudaerji vs. Charles Johnson
• Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman
• Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Matheus Nicolau vs. Asu Almabayev
• Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto
• Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal
• Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed
• Alice Ardelean vs. Melissa Martinez
• Robelis Despaigne vs. Austen Lane
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Sean O'Malley Says Renewed UFC Veteran Put Lightweight Division on Notice
- PFL Live Results & Highlights: Francis Ngannou's Return to MMA
- Alex Pereira's Theory on Why Magomed Ankalaev Hasn't Fought Him Yet
- Umar Nurmagomedov’s Rumored Fight Leaves Door Open for Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.