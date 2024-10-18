UFC Fight Night 245 Main Card Predictions: Pereira-Hernandez, Font-Phillips
UFC Vegas 99, otherwise known as UFC Fight Night: Pereira vs. Hernandez, is a deceptively exciting card.
MMAKO's Mat Riddle is here to give you his personal predictions for the night's main card, which begins at 7 pm ET, on Saturday, October 19.
Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda Prediction
Looking at last performances, Pineda lost a competitive decision to Nathaniel Wood, and Elkins submitted TJ Brown with a rear-naked choke. Pineda's equalizer is always going to be his grappling, he has a 100 percent finish rate in 28 victories, 68 percent by submission.
Most of Elkin's success comes from his relentless pace, but his finishing ability is far below Pineda's. I wouldn't be surprised if Elkins grinds out a unanimous decision or if Pineda can pull off a come-from-behind submission. My brain says Elkins UD and my heart says Pineda submission.
(Pick: Pineda SUB R2)
Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman Prediction
UFC newcomer Cameron Smotherman fills in for Brady Heistand on short-notice. I think he's got a tall task ahead of him in Jake Hadley, who despite his recent weight miss, appears to have steadied his ship. Hadley has very impressive submission grappling, and is beginning to find his hands, too.
Smotherman's short-notice status indicates to me that Hadley should have better cardio on the night. Barring an early finish, I see Hadley playing it safe and riding out a decision.
(Pick: Hadley UD)
Sumudaerji vs. Charles Johnson Prediction
The new-and-improved Charles Johnson returns. This time, he's stepping down in competition against Sumudaerji, who hasn't won a UFC contest since 2021. This bizarre fight feels like a favourable stylistic matchup for Johnson, who might be being rewarded for his recent streak, activity in the promotion, and his status as an anytime-anywhere fighter.
(Pick: Johnson UD)
Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips Prediction
This is a tricky one to look at. Font has decent hands, uses the collar-tie well, and has fought better opposition than Phillips. That said, he's closing in on 40, which is old for a bantamweight, and he's lost four of his last five contests. Phillips showed his level after a dominant performance against Pedro Munhoz in March, and I think it's his time to shine. More power to Font if he can pull it off, but it definitely feels like a fight made as a stepping stone for Phillips.
(Pick: Phillips TKO)
Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez Prediction
As far as I'm concerned, this fight is a pick'em, and the oddsmakers agree. I think it comes down to round one, and Pereira's aggression out of the gate. In recent performances he's stormed his opponents and secured early finishes. This could play out two ways for Pereira, he either finds the finish or finds himself in a tough position. Hernandez is effective with his whizzer kicks and guillotines, so it's feasible he picks up the submission.
Other than that, I think the most realistic outcome is for Hernandez to survive an early onslaught and drown Pereira with pressure later in the fight.
(Pick: Hernandez via SUB or Ground N' Pound)
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC Vegas 99 Preview: Best Fights, Win-Rates & Must-See Finishers
- PFL Live Results & Highlights: Francis Ngannou's Return to MMA
- Alex Pereira's Theory on Why Magomed Ankalaev Hasn't Fought Him Yet
- Umar Nurmagomedov’s Rumored Fight Leaves Door Open for Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.