WWE Raw Results: New Champions Crowned, Stunning Wyatt Sicks Video
Following a wild end to last week's episode, WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and we've got live results.
Uncle Howdy and friends ended last week's episode of Monday Night Raw with brutal attacks on several people backstage. Chad Gable got the worst of it and we'll soon find out what kind of condition he's in now that WWE has put him back in a triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier against Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.
There will be another MITB qualifying match tonight, as well as some grudge bouts.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results With MITB Qualifiers
Over on the women's side, we will witness a triple threat MITB qualifying match with Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria and Shayna Baszler involved. Who will punch their ticket to the ladder match?
Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser have some beef after last week's episode of WWE Raw. Kaiser was looking to injure Sheamus, but the wildly unpredictable Breakker hit him with a Spear. Breakker vs. Kaiser is official.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are in action tonight. They'll take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match.
WWE Raw Results (June 24, 2024)
The Miz filled in for Pat McAfee on commentary.
Drew McIntyre was in the ring to explain his actions this past Friday on SmackDown, bloodying CM Punk.
McIntyre scolded the fans for still chanting for Punk despite being screwed over by the "Second City Saint." Drew said he hopes Punk's is uncomfortable and in pain, which is a line Punk once used.
He then bragged about taking Punk's bracelet that bares the names of his wife April Mendez (AJ Lee) and his dog Larry. Chants for Larry broke out.
McIntyre vowed to win the men's Money in the Bank 2024 match, so Punk can watch in pain. He then wore Punk's bracelet and said he has Punk's family in his corner now.
Chad Gable arrived and was covering his face in front of the camera. He was also surrounded by WWE's security team.
Cathy Kelley was outside of Chad Gable's locker room. She claimed that other WWE talent are shocked Gable is here tonight.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig said Bron Breakker is fast and explosive, but tonight he's going to prove that he is destined for greatness.
Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Breakker showcased his explosiveness, running rope to rope and barreling right into Kaiser. With referee trying to break up both men in the corner, Kaiser was able to get away with a rake to the eyes.
Bron did his clothesline spot from the apron onto the announce table going into the break.
Breakker delivered a leaping elbow. Bron leaped to the top rope and landed a Frakensteiner. He then landed a Gorilla Press Slam.
Breakker went for a Spear outside the ring, but Kaiser sidestepped and Bron went into the ring steps.
Kaiser looked to take out Bron, who was seated near the steps, but Sheamus popped Kaiser with a knee.
Winner via DQ: Ludwig Kaiser
Sheamus went for a Powerbomb on Kaiser onto the announce table, but Bron hit a Spear.
Damian Priest walked in on The Judgment Day playing WWE 2K24.
Dominik showed off a pic of Liv Morgan on his phone. Priest said if he was in Dom's shoes he'd put an end to the Liv Morgan issue tonight.
Priest also scolded the rest of The Judgment Day for letting Braun Strowman walk all over them.
Bron Breakker banged on Adam Pearce's door. Bron said he's tired of people getting into his business. He wanted a match with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinetal Championship.
Sami showed up and said any time, any place. Breakker suggested they face off at Money in the Bank. Zayn told Pearce to make it official, and the Raw boss obliged.
Women's MITB Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler
Sane hit a crossbody from the top rope onto both Baszler and Valkyria going into an ad break.
Sane landed a DDT on Shayna on the apron. Baszler hit a knee strike on Valkyria. Sane connected with Insane Elbow on Baszler, but Valkyria planted her with Nightwing for the win.
Winner: Lyra Valkyria
Backstage, Drew McIntyre warned Adam Pearce that if he doesn't get entry in the MITB match, he'll cause a scene.
Liv Morgan was out to ask Dominik Mysterio to make his way out to give him another gift. Zelina Vega said Liv is chasing Rhea Ripley's "sloppy seconds."
Morgan insisted she still knows how important having the Women's World Championship is. Liv wanted to handle this next week, but Vega wasn't having it.
Dom made his way out and said he didn't like Liv's gifts. The crowd chanted "sloppy seconds."
Dom insisted he wasn't Liv's man. He said he wants to help Zelina. Vega wanted none of the help, and she was attacked by Liv Morgan.
Rey Mysterio ran out to protect Zelina, but Dom shoved his father. Liv took it as Dom protecting her.
Backstage, Liv was following Dom, who told her to leave him alone. Liv said Dom wants this relationship as much as he does.
Liv hugged Dom, who wanted insisted he didn't want anything to do with it.
R-Truth walked in and talked to Liv, who convinced Truth and The Miz to give Finn Balor and JD McDonagh a tag team title shot.
R-Truth thought Liv was Carmella. The Miz ran out of the commentary desk to try to find Adam Pearce before Truth could.
Chad Gable was on the mic before his Money in the Bank qualifier. He said "Chad Gable cannot be killed" following the attack from the Wyatt Sicks last week.
Men's MITB Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable
Reed nailed Strowman and Gable with a suicide dive before another commercial break.
The Judgment Day ran down and attacked Strowman. Balor took out Strowman with a chop block. The Judgment Day stomped on Braun at the entrance way.
In the ring, Gable pinned Reed with a moonsault.
Winner: Chad Gable
After the match, the Wyatt tune played and Nikki Cross popped out from under the ring. Gable quickly made his exit.
Cross left something on the announce table.
Back from the break, Michael Cole the box left behind by the Wyatt Sicks. It was a video tape and Cole gave it to a production member.
Gable approached Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine and apologized. Otis told Gable they're done.
The Creed Brothers asked Chad if he's okay, and he said he's not alright because he needs help.
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Carter gave Chance a momentum boost to land a crossbody on Fyre and Dawn on the outside.
A Gory Bomb into Russian Leg Sweep combo from Fyre and Dawn onto Chance scored the win.
Winners: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Damage CTRL attacked the women's tag champions after the match.
Priest walked in on Liv Morgan leaving the Judgement Day's room. Balor told Priest that Liv gave Dom a singles match with Rey Mysterio next week. He also revealed that he and JD have a tag team title match against R-Truth and The Miz tonight.
Priest told Balor to handle his business.
The Miz was backstage with R-Truth and said he doesn't care about Liv and Dom, this is about them. Truth said he only loves Miz as a friend.
Damian Priest hit the ring for a promo. The World Heavyweight Champion admitted he sees what Seth Rollins was talking when he compared himself to him.
With that said, Priest made it clear that he's the better version of Rollins. Seth's music hit and we've got a singalong with the crowd.
Rollins said he doesn't believe Priest is as confident as he sounds. He said Priest's actions and words don't line up.
Seth said if it wasn't for The Judgment Day and CM Punk, he wouldn't be a world champion right now.
Priest said Rollins currently holds a whole lot of nothing, and Seth said "for now." Rollins suggested that if he Priest beats him, he'll never challenge for the world title during his reign.
Rollins said if he wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day. Damian said his faction needs him a whole lot more than he needs them. Priest accepted.
The two shook hands, but GUNTHER made his way out. He said he respects the world title match and the gentleman's agreement.
GUNTHER wished both men good luck, but vowed to beat the winner at SummerSlam.
The tape from the Wyatt Sicks played. Uncle Howdy was talking to Bo Dallas. The question was asked of how Bo felt when Bray Wyatt died. Dallas said the most important thing in his life was taken from him.
It was quite clear that Bo was battling with his alter ego. Dallas said people wanted to forget about him and the entire Wyatt family after Bray's passing.
Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross
Kingston took out Kross with a plancha. Kross hit a Death Valley Driver in the ring as Raw went to a commercial break.
Kofi was distracted by a video of Authors of Pain attacking Xavier Woods backstage. Kross then hit the Final Prayer for the win.
Winner: Karrion Kross
R-Truth and The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh - for the World Tag Team Championship
Truth and Miz got in some double team offense, but Liv Morgan made her way out before another ad break.
Dominik and Carlito made their way out. Carlito was thrown over the announce table. Miz landed a springboard crossbody on JD.
Miz then landed a double DDT on Balor and JD for a near fall. Miz hit Skull Crushing Finale on JD, but Carlito put McDonagh's foot on the bottom rope.
Strowman ran down to chase Dom and Carlito out of the arena. Liv Morgan remained at ringside.
Truth locked in an STF on Balor, but JD broke up the pin.
Truth went for the Five Knuckle Shuffle on his opponents and he got it. Morgan went on the ring apron to distract Truth.
Morgan landed a jawbreaker on Truth over the top rope. Balor hit Coup De Grace and we have new tag champs.
Winners and new World Tag Team Champions: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
