WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Responds to AJ Styles' Fake Retirement
Another Friday night means another episode of WWE SmackDown.
The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY will play host to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will surely have a lot he'd like to talk about after being duped by AJ Styles and The OC last week. Styles faked his retirement and laid out "The American Nightmare" with a Styles Clash from the ring steps onto the floor.
How will Rhodes respond to AJ's desperate actions?
WWE SmackDown Preview - What Else Can We Look Forward To?
Fans will also witness the official anointment of Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, courtesy of Solo Sikoa. Will Paul Heyman continue to try to talk some sense into Solo? Will the self-proclaimed interim leader of The Bloodline ignore "The Wiseman?"
Also, one can't rule out Kevin Owens and Randy Orton going after The Bloodline in their continued rivalry.
Plus, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill, will be in singles competition. She will go one-on-one with Indi Hartwell. After Cargill and her tag team partner Bianca Belair were blindsided by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn this past Monday on Raw, could there be another ambush waiting for the champs tonight?
