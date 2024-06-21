WWE SmackDown Results: Three Money in the Bank 2024 Qualifiers, Logan Paul Returns
Fans inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago are ready to rock for WWE Friday SmackDown tonight, and we've got you covered with live results.
Set for tonight's episode of the blue brand will be an appearance from CM Punk. How will Punk respond after Drew McIntyre "quit" this past Monday on WWE Raw after he was screwed out of the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle?
Plus, get ready for Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, and three triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifying matches.
WWE SmackDown Results Featuring Three MITB Qualifiers, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes
"The American Nightmare" has certainly had his share of run-ins with The Bloodline, but this time, he's dealing with a new version. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa made it clear that the Undisputed WWE Champion is their next target after attacking Rhodes following his Clash at the Castle victory over AJ Styles.
How will Rhodes deal with the more ruthless version of The Bloodline?
Two more superstars will earn their ticket to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match tonight. Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, and Carmelo Hayes will compete in a triple threat match for a spot in the annual MITB match.
Kevin Owens, Andrade, and Grayson Waller will also be in action for a chance to climb the ladder and retrieve the highly desired briefcase.
There will also be a triple threat women's MITB qualifier featuring Bianca Belair, Michin, and Chelsea Green.
We'll also see LA Knight confront WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.
