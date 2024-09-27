Takeru vs. Rodtang Confirmed After Stunning ONE Friday Fights KO
Kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa has won a war of attrition with Thant Zin in his second ONE Championship kickboxing appearance.
Takeru faced off against 19-year-old phenom Zin in the fourth bout of the night. Despite being knocked down in the first round, he rallied to secure a knockout with a body shot in the second. Zin proved incredibly tough, landing powerful punches that hurt Takeru and showing his grit as Takeru hammered his leg with low calf kicks.
The fight marks Takeru's first win in the promotion after losing to Superlek in January.
In his post-fight interview, Takeru was confronted by ONE Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and the two quickly agreed to set up a ONE Super Fight. The exchange heated up briefly with a couple of shoves, but both fighters soon embraced in a show of mutual respect.
Takeru-Rodtang is arguably the biggest fight to make in ONE Championship right now, hopefully it stays together this time.
