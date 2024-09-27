MMA Knockout

Merab Dvalishvili Proposes Sean O'Malley Rematch after UFC 306

Should the two bantamweights run things back for the UFC title?

Drew Beaupre

Merab Dvalishvili has offered Sean O'Malley an immediate chance to reclaim his UFC bantamweight title.

Dvalishvili Offers O'Malley Rematch After UFC 306

Now on an impressive 11-fight win streak, Dvalishvili received his long-awaited shot at UFC gold earlier this month when he challenged O'Malley in the main event of UFC 306 at Sphere and won the bantamweight belt via unanimous decision.

"Suga" has since contested the scoring of what many fans considered to be a rather one-sided affair, and after hearing that news Dvalishvili has proposed that the two men meet in the Octagon again later this year.

UFC 309 is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on November 16. The card's headlining attraction is currently a heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, which was originally booked to headline UFC 303 last year before Jones suffered a pectoral injury.

Adding another title bout between Dvalishvili and O'Malley would certainly help bolster the appeal of the UFC's penultimate Pay-Per-View event of 2024, but it would also leave #2-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov waiting for a title shot until at least early next year.

O'Malley's original post-fight admission that he had "over promised under delivered" has seemingly been replaced by a belief that he was robbed of his belt at UFC 306, so now it remains to be seen if "Suga" and the UFC both sign off on Dvalishvili's proposal for an immediate rematch.

