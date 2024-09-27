UFC Paris Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC returns this weekend with another Fight Night event in Paris, France, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event as well as look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Paris Full Fight Card Odds
• Renato Moicano (+235) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-290) • Nassourdine Imavov (-205) vs. Brendan Allen (+170) • William Gomis (+270) vs. Joanderson Brito (-340) • Kevin Jousset (+136) vs. Bryan Battle (-162) • Morgan Charriere (-650) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+470) • Farez Ziam (-135) vs. Matt Frevola (+114) • Ion Cutelaba (-105) vs. Ivan Erslan (-115) • Oumar Sy (-575) vs. Da Woon Jung (+425) • Ľudovít Klein (-950) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (+625) • Taylor Lapilus (-360) vs. Vince Morales (+285) • Ailin Perez (-225) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (+185) • Daniel Barez (+110) vs. Victor Altamirano (-130) • Nora Cornolle (+170) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-205) • Bolaji Oki (-180) vs. Chris Duncan (+150)
Breaking Down the Best UFC Fights This Weekend
UFC Fight Night Paris Close Calls
Victor Altamirano to Defeat Daniel Barez (-130)
Barez will be looking to rebound from a disappointing UFC debut when he steps into the cage in Paris, but Altamirano may be fighting for his spot on the roster after dropping his last two fights.
“El Magnifico” has faced some tough competition in his five UFC outings, and I think that experience will show when he squares off with Barez.
Ivan Erslen to Defeat Ion Cutelaba (-115)
A bit of a fan favorite, Cutelaba could also be in danger of being cut with a loss here but faces a stiff challenge in Erslen.
The Croation will be making his promotional debut at UFC Paris, but he’s found considerable success competing in Europe and has challenged for the KSW light heavyweight title on two occasions.
UFC Fight Night Paris Underdog Bets
Kevin Jousset to Defeat Bryan Battle (+136)
He may not have the knockouts that have helped make Battle a rising welterweight name, but Jousset is on a five-fight win streak and performed well in his first two UFC outings last year.
“The Butcher” heads to Paris looking to move past his disappointing No Contest against Ange Loosa, however Jousset will have the support of the French fans and has the skills necessary to pull off a minor upset.
Vince Morales to Defeat Taylor Lapilus (+285)
Lapilus is rightfully favored here, but Morales is certainly a live dog considering the tear he’s been on since ending his first stint with the UFC.
The 33-year-old has collected four finishes out of five fights and most recently submitted fellow UFC veteran Hunter Azure via Peruvian Necktie, so if Lapilus gets careless Morales could spoil his homecoming in Paris.
Merab Dvalishvili Proposes Sean O'Malley Rematch after UFC 306
UFC Fight Night Paris Prop Bets
Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan Under 2.5 Rounds (-120)
Oki went the distance in his UFC debut against Timmy Cuamba, but it was his finishing skills that first attracted the attention of the promotion and got him a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series.
The same is true of Duncan, and although he’s still searching for his first stoppage-win in the UFC this matchup looks like an opportunity for either fighter to score a highlight-reel finish.
Jacqueline Cavalcanti to Defeat Nora Cornolle via Decision (-150)
Making an extremely quick turnaround to step in for Germaine de Randamie and face Cornolle, Cavalcanti will be looking for her sixth win in a row when she fights in Paris.
“The Nightmare” spoiled Cornolle’s pro debut back in 2021, and I expect that Cavalcanti will once again get the nod from the judges after going the three-round distance.
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen Over 2.5 Rounds (-145)
Allen is a threat to end things whenever he can get an opponent to the mat, but the current money line on each of these fighters shows that bringing Imavov down is no easy task.
“All In” is now several years removed from the knockout-losses to Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis that raised questions about his chin, but if he can’t drag Imavov to the canvas he’s going to be eating strikes during the standup exchanges.
UFC Paris Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Full Fight Card Predictions
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Tom Aspinall Names Next Fight if Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic Retire at UFC 309
• UFC Champ Says Conor McGregor Not Significant Enough to Fight
• Former Champion who Nearly Beat GSP Barely Watches UFC Anymore
• Ex-UFC Champ Recalls Mid-Fight Hallucination After Getting Punched
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.