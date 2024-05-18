PFL Exclusive: Impa Kasanganay Talks PFL Regular Season, Long-Term Goals + More
Defending PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (16-4 MMA, 6-1 PFL) has remained laser-focused on his goals personally and professionally. Coming off a dominant first-round KO win over Alex Polizzi in April, Kasanganay is focused on what's in front of him and nothing else.
Kasanganay's next challenge will see him return to the PFL SmartCage on June 21 against PFL Europe veteran Jakob Nedoh, who holds a 3-1 record in the promotion. Although his experience level doesn't compare to Kasanganay's, given his stint in the UFC a few years ago, he said he sees Nedoh as a formidable challenge.
"My focus is to always be better, right," Kasanganay told MMA Knockout's Zain Bando. "My focus is always be the best version of myself. I respect him. I've seen him fight live twice. I've seen the way he fights. He's got a good team. He's coached well. He comes to fight. He fights hard, pushes the pace."
PFL Exclusive: Tyler Diamond Finds Silver Lining in Win Column, Looks to Build off Momentum
Despite Nedoh's accolades, Kasanganay said he is better wherever the fight takes place and doesn't see anything Nedoh brings that he isn't already accustomed to.
"It doesn't really matter what they do," Kasanganay said regarding strengths and weaknesses. "It's what I want to do and choose to do well all the time when I look at fights. He could have changed it up. He could've gotten a lot better. Something could have clicked for him."
EXCLUSIVE: PFL Light Heavyweight Impa Kasanganay Uses Mindset As Winning Tool
Whether it clicked for Nedoh or not, Kasanganay said his battle has already been won despite him only being a month removed from stepping back into the cage.
"I'm grateful to fight him, powerful puncher," Kasanganay said. "He's on his way into the PFL regular-season, the global side. Dominated over there in Europe and I'm looking forward to getting this finish. That's the focus."
Outside the cage, Kasanganay has continued his bike ventures and is pursuing a degree from the Harvard Business School, among other non-fighting activities. With his busy lifestyle, the 30-year-old always takes time to reflect on the man he is becoming, he said.
"You know, if you're surrounded by great people, remember that you're one of them too," Kasanganay said. "And that was just really inspirational."
Whether it's people, travels, fights or anything in between, Kasanganny's MMA resurgence has continued to be one of the sport's most underappreciated stories. With 2024 approaching its halfway point, Kasanganay is trying to write his next chapter, as his goal of keeping his title remains number one.
Kasanganay and Nedoh will compete during the event's main card portion from Salt Lake City, Utah,, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.