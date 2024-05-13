PFL Exclusive: Tyler Diamond Finds Silver Lining in Win Column, Looks to Build off Momentum
Two years ago, Tyler Diamond had no idea where his MMA career was headed.
After two fun fights in the PFL in 2021, "The Ultimate Fighter" season 27 semi-finalist was cut from the promotion, being left out of the $1M 2022 season. Diamond's career was put on hold for two years but the PFL would finally bring him back for a fight last summer where he lost to undefeated former champ Movlid Khaybulaev.
Diamond drew another tough test in Otto Rodrigues (14-1) for his first fight of 2024, but it's one he passed with flying colors as the Californian dominated Rodrigues over the distance, snapping his 13-fight win streak by unanimous decision at PFL 3 - Diamond's first W since 2021.
"It feels good, when you go so long without a win, you start questioning yourself a little bit," Diamond told MMA Knockout's Chris De Santiago. "I came close to finishing him in the second, but it's really hard to finish super tough guys like him. He was super durable and a couple tactical errors on my part, I probably could have finished that fight, but nothing necessarily surprised me. I'm just super happy with my performance overall and just getting two checks and then now keeping the momentum rolling into the next one."
Before his return to winning ways, Diamond had considered leaving the fight game all behind with inactivity being one of the key factors. But, that all changed when the PFL rang him up and made the featherweight fighter an offer he couldn't refuse.
"I'm just at stage of my life where I'm not gonna go back to the local circuit," Diamond said regarding his thoughts of retirement. "I'm not gonna go back and fight for A1 combat or LFA. The money is just not there for me, like, at this stage in the game, like where I'm at and just everything else. I'm like, dude, I'm just not willing to do that. So, for me, it's PFL or bust.
"I didn't really think they would be calling me back necessarily and they're not in any hurry to let me know whether they're gonna bring me back either. Sometimes they probably didn't even know until earlier this year, probably right before they decided to call me. So, it was kind of a situation where it was like, hey, if they call me, great. If not, I'm at peace with that, I guess. And they luckily called me back, and so for me, it was like I just flipped a switch. It was like, okay. Switch is on. I'm fighting. It's go time. I legit got the call from my manager. I think it was the 1st of February. After I got off the phone with him, I went on like a 6 mile run, just kinda instinctually. It was like, hey, it's go time. It's time to go. It's time to get ready. I'm just happy with how everything kinda turned out."
In 2021, Diamond earned three points in the regular season before going to war with another champ in Brendan Loughnane. This season, Diamond's comeback story has him as an alternate in the PFL's stacked featherweight division that features imports from the recently-acquired Bellator promotion.
"Beggars can't be choosers," Diamond said of the alternate spot. "I mean, I'm coming off 2 losses, and, yeah, they're coming off of 2 world champions. I get that. Because whenever I say I'm coming off 2 losses, people go, 'I know, but they're the best'. And I'm like, it doesn't matter. It's still 2 losses, right? So, beggars can't be choosers, man. I was happy with what they they gave me, and this could lead to to better opportunities in the future. Fighting in the alternate spot and getting paid really well is much better than just being at home and saying that my fight career's done and not on my own terms. So, yeah, I'm happy with where I'm at.
"I haven't really asked [the PFL] and I haven't been super transparent as far as that, but from my understanding, yes, I'm like the main alternate. So, if something were to happen where someone in the playoffs spot dropped out and I had a better performance than the next guy kind of in line, then yes, I could potentially get plugged in. So, I have that in mind. It's not like these fights don't count for anything. They do. They really do count for something, and I have to I have to go out there and put on good performances and be prepared to jump into a playoff spot in August, I believe. I definitely have that in the back of my mind."
Having just won in April, Diamond is rushing back into fight camp for a quick turnaround at PFL 6 on June 28th. There, the Oroville-native will welcome CFFC Featherweight Champion Jose Perez (8-1) to the PFL Smart Cage.
"Super tough guy. He's got a good gas tank. Looks like he has good jiu-jitsu, really good boxing. I'm excited for the matchup," Diamond said of his upcoming opponent. "I'm a bad matchup for anybody, and this is gonna be the hardest fight of his life. He knows that. So, I'm excited for the matchup. I'm excited to get back in there, just keep the momentum I have rolling. I was in really good shape my last fight, I'm even better shape for this fight. So, I'm just building my skills. I've never been able to build on momentum like this since 2021. All I've had, like, little one-shot pop opportunities here and there. I'm just excited to keep the momentum rolling.
"His overall game's good, but, no, I'm better everywhere. He knows that I'm better everywhere. If he thinks that [he's better everywhere], then he's delusional. He's a super tough guy. He's got good cardio, that's his best attributes. He's solid everywhere. I don't wanna sound disrespectful at all, you know? I'm not overlooking him, he's gonna come to fight. He's hungry, [but] he hasn't fought anybody like me. He hasn't fought on this stage yet. So he's gonna be super eager and itching at this opportunity. For me, I've been here before. This is nothing new. I've been in the trenches hundred of times, you know? So, um, it'll be the toughest fight of his life, and it'll be a good night for me."
With the potential to go 2-0 in 2024, Tyler Diamond says he should be a shoe-in for the PFL's next million-dollar season at 145lbs, that is, if he doesn't replace anyone this year first.
"I firmly believe so," Diamond said, when asked if this win would potentially grant him a shot in the 2025 season. "So, even if I don't get a playoff spot, what's on the line is them inserting me into the roster next year. Like, how could they deny me if I have a few really good performances? There's no cons in me being an alternate. My friends, they were all annoyed. They're like, what? Why are you an alternate? Why aren't you in the season? It's like, hey, calm down. Calm down - I'm still getting paid. I'm still fighting. Everything's all good. Everything will work itself out, and I can only control what I can control. That's how I fight and and how hard I fight, etc. So, I'm gonna control that, and everything else will fall into place, and I'm not gonna worry about anything that I can't control."
Will Tyler Diamond capitalize on his newfound momentum at PFL 6 on June 28th?
