Tom Aspinall sets unwanted UFC record while waiting on Jon Jones
It's been over 530 days since Britain's Tom Aspinall won the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 295.
Little did Aspinall know that he'd still be interim champion 17 months after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich. His undisputed title opportunity against Jon Jones is still a pipe dream, seeing as Team Aspinall are venting their frustration in April 2025.
As a result, Aspinall has inadvertently secured a UFC record...
Tom Aspinall becomes longest-reigning UFC interim champion while waiting for Jon Jones fight
As of tomorrow (April 30, 2025), Aspinall will achieve the longest reign as an interim champion in UFC history with 536 days. He will surpass Renan Barao's 535-day record.
Barao defended his interim title twice before being elevated to undisputed champion. Aspinall has defended his title once, and fans assume Jones is stalling to achieve the longest single-stretch heavyweight reign in the promotion.
It all depends whether Aspinall's interim reign will be factored into his undisputed reign, if and when he takes the undisputed belt.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC CEO Dana White gives final verdict about off-limits event venue
- UFC Atlanta receives potential veteran retirement fight
- Jack Della Maddalena chokes BJJ star unconscious ahead of UFC 315 title fight
- Dustin Poirier promises 'knucklehead' retirement at UFC 318
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.