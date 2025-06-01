MMA Knockout

Erin Blanchfield scolds Maycee Barber after last-minute UFC Vegas 107 cancellation

Blanchfield isn't happy that she may have to wait longer for a title fight.

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Flyweight Erin Blanchfield was “ready to go.”

With her hands wrapped and her opponent Maycee Barber’s music set to play, the unthinkable happened at UFC Vegas 107 Saturday night.

An unexpected visitor arrived to Blanchfield’s UFC APEX dressing room - UFC CBO Hunter Campbell.

Then, the bad news broke.

As per the broadcast, Barber was “not medically cleared” to fight. Blanchfield was given more details than that.

It was a seizure, which caused the fight to be cancelled altogether. At press time, Barber has yet to release her own statement.

This left Blanchfield is “disbelief.”

Erin Blanchfield Rips Maycee Barber

“You could've been 50 pounds overweight and still missed weight, Blanchfield told reporters. “So she missed weight, then she gets to Saturday. She gets to the locker room. I'm fully ready to go. She's supposed to be ready to go. Supposedly, now she has all these health issues right when we're supposed to fight.”

Barber called the fight off
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Blanchfield clarified her stance that if the UFC were to offer Barber again, it would be a hard pass.

“I think it's pretty crazy,” Blanchfield said. “I think it's pretty unprofessional. I wouldn't want to fight her again."

Blanchfield then took it a step further, giving Barber a piece of advice.

“I don't know, she needs to look at another division," Blanchfield said. "She needs to fix her life. She just needs to fix herself. I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life."

Blanchfield now moves on, as the UFC decides what it does next.

Blanchfield isn't sure herself.

Will Blanchfield Have To Wait For Valentina Shevchenko?

Valentina Shevchenko was in town for the figh
Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexa Grasso of Mexico (red gloves) fights Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I was ready to really put on a show tonight," Blanchfield said. "It definitely leaves me in a little bit of a weird place [for a title fight]. I know there are other girls in the top five that I could fight. I guess we'll just have to go back and reassess."

Blanchfeld has tasted defeat just one time in over six years, as she has won three of her last four.

Published
