UFC News: Charles Oliveira Open to Legacy & Money Fights in Heavier Divisions
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira says he'd be open to moving to welterweight in the future.
Speaking to Guilherme Cruz on April 30, Oliveira explained the temptations that come with the prospect of moving to 170 lbs:
"Why not [move to welterweight]?" Oliveira said. "Why not take a fight that will lead us to money and history and legacy? ... Why not move in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money?"
Oliveira historically has fought at lightweight (155 lbs), and welterweight would be a significant jump (170 lbs) not only in weight but in competition. The wiry Brazilian would be facing large opposition such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, and not to mention Leon Edwards.
According to his coach, Diego Lima, Oliveira weighs around 180 lbs outside of fight camp. This is still a huge difference compared to welterweights who cut to make 170 lbs. For example, Rakhmonov explained that he weighs around 192-194 lbs outside of camp, and fighters like Geoff Neal cut a whopping 30+ lbs to make welterweight.
Welterweight would certainly be a stiff test for Oliveira with these stats in mind. Though, Oliveira mentioned legacy, and overcoming those insurmountable odds would be legacy-defining beyond belief.
