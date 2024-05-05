Ian Garry Rips Colby Covington in Profane Tirade: "Sign the F****** Contract"
UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has had enough of waiting around.
In a one-on-one exclusive in Rio at UFC 301 Saturday night with Full Send MMA, Garry sent a clear message to former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) about wanting to fight him next.
"If Colby signs that contract [to fight me], I'm gonna walk out with my knee up going, 'Take the f****** thing. Take the f****** thing and let's see what happens.' I will rag doll him. I promise you now. There's no doubt in my mind I will rag doll him. The truth is, I genuinely don't see any world where Colby signs the contract. I genuinely don't, but if he's man enough to, and if he has the balls to do it, then Colby, show up."
Garry went on to explain that this fight being discussed isn't due to the popularity of Covington, or, in Garry's mind, a lack of it, it's because the people want to see Covington lose, he said.
"Show the people why you're so good," Garry said. "I don't think you're any f****** good, and I think I'll slap the mouth off you within five minutes."
Garry said Covington doesn't know what he's getting himself into if the pair fight and Garry is almost sure of it.
"Colby's just talking s*** and stipulations to keep his name relevant because he doesn't want to fight again. He got his ass handed to him by Leon [Edwards]. And someone like me, a young buck coming up, undefeated. I'll retire that man and take him out of this game [MMA] for good."
Garry said June 29, which is UFC 303 headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, is an ideal target date for him to fight Covington.
"Colby, be the man you say you are," Garry said. "Sign the f******* contract. Show up June 29 and just get your ass whooped."
