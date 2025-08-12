The night Michael Page ended a veteran’s career and caved his skull in
Michael 'Venom' Page has built a career on highlight-reel moments, but few are as shocking as his 2016 flying knee knockout over Evangelista 'Cyborg' Santos in Bellator.
Page gets his biggest UFC opportunity yet as he takes on Jared Cannonier on the UFC 319 main card this weekend. He's yet to create any of this 'MVP' magic in the UFC, but a finish over No. 9-ranked middleweight Cannonier in a similar fashion would surely upset the middleweight title picture.
Throwback: Michael 'Venom' Page knocked out Evangelista 'Cyborg' Santos with a skull-smashing flying knee
Then 11-0 Page faced his biggest test yet in Cyborg, a seasoned MMA veteran with fights against Gegard Mousasi, Melvin Manhoef, and Nick Diaz. The Brazilian controlled the action in the opening frame, taking Page down and securing a round.
Page switched up his game in round two. The pair of welterweights danced around, before Page timed another takedown from Cyborg. The British karate fighter leapt into a jumping knee that nailed Cyborg right in the forehead. He immediately dropped to the ground in anguish, securing the knockout for Page.
Cyborg's smashed skull
Following the result, Cyborg's wife, Cris Cyborg, revealed her husband's injuries on social media. Page's knee completely caved in his forehead
"Fight fans Please say a prayer for my Ex husband Cyborg Santos," She wrote. "Many of you watched him fight on Spike TV this weekend when he suffered this injury while fighting in London.
"Cyborg is still in the hospital in the UK, and they are not sure when he will be able to fly again. He has not had surgery yet and their is worry the brain can continue to swell causing more damage. . . . The dr said this very Easily could have been life threatening."
Cyborg did recover, but he never fought professionally again.
Michael Page gets biggest UFC opportunity yet at UFC 319
Almost a decade later, Page returns to action on his biggest stage yet in Chicago at UFC 319. He fights middleweight tank Jared Cannonier, a perennial contender with serious veteran ability. The full card is as follows:
- (c) Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middle title
- Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico; feather
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middle
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welter
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
- Alexanderr Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; light
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
