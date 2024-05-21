UFC 302: Dustin Poirier Stars in New Bud Light Ad Ahead of Islam Makhachev Fight
UFC star Dustin Poirier got to flex his acting chops in a new Bud Light that just aired less than two weeks out from his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.
One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, “The Diamond” is coming off a second-round knockout against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 that ended the Frenchman’s five-fight win streak and earned Poirier another crack at UFC gold.
Set to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title on June 1 in Newark, NJ, Poirier recently appeared in a new Bud Light commercial where a bar patron asks the “Bud Light Genie” if she can hang out with the UFC star.
Dana White also surprised fans when he appeared in Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad back in February, although the UFC CEO admittedly had significantly less screen time than this new commercial starring Poirier.
The 35-year-old’s new acting gig likely hasn’t taken any focus away from his third attempt to claim undisputed UFC gold at UFC 302, and a constant throughout the leadup to the Makhachev fight has been Poirier's willingness to play into fan jokes about whether or not he'll try to submit the champion with one of his beloved jumping guillotine chokes.
The consensus among most fans is that "The Diamond" will need to keep his back off the canvas in order to take Makhachev’s lightweight title in New Jersey, but regardless of Poirier's game plan heading into UFC 302 the card’s main event is a highly-anticipated bout that will help kick off a stacked summer of fights following a rare off week for the UFC.
