UFC 302: Kevin Holland Weighs-In on Islam Makhachev's Double-Champ Aspirations
Kevin Holland thinks a potential move up to the welterweight division would work out just fine for UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.
UFC 302: Ex-Champ Sean Strickland Torches New Gloves - 'They Absolutely Suck'
“Trailblazer” is set to return to action this Saturday to take on Michał Oleksiejczuk on the main card of UFC 302, which also features a headlining lightweight title bout between Makhachev and former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.
Speaking at UFC 302 media day, Holland was asked to comment on Makhachev’s plan to challenge for the welterweight belt in the near future and didn’t hesitate with his response.
“[He would be] champ,” Holland answered. “For sure, for sure. I think Khabib [Nurmagomedov] could have done the same thing if he wanted to…And I think Islam’s probably a little more scarier to deal with. He knocked out [Alexander Volkanovski], and I don’t think Volk’s an easy person to put away…Scary, scary guy right there.”
Both of Makhachev’s lightweight title defenses have come against former featherweight king Volkanovski, and after the pair had a closely-contested first meeting at UFC 284 the lightweight champion emphatically stopped the Australian with a first-round head kick at UFC 294 last October.
UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier Full Prelim Card Predictions
The 32-year-old has openly expressed his desire to try and achieve double-champ status within his next few fights, and even though welterweights like Holland would hold a size advantage over the lightweight king “Trailblazer” doesn’t think that would make much of a difference.
“I think the way that those guys grapple over there – I don’t think it’d matter if you were a heavyweight. When they decide to get you down, they’re gonna get you down. They’re persistent, they work hard. And they’re really, really good at what they do. And I really suck at wrestling, so I wouldn’t want no problems with that guy.”
A former middleweight, Holland returned to welterweight in 2022 and currently sits at #15 in the divisional rankings after dropping back-to-back decisions to Jack Della Maddalena and Michael “Venom” Page.
Holland’s current two-fight skid has done nothing to harm his popularity among fight fans, and his matchup with Oleksiejczuk promises to be one of the highlights of UFC 302 this Saturday before Poirier attempts to upset Makhachev in the night’s main event.
UFC 302: Kevin Holland Offered Fight with MMA Legend - ‘I Was Gonna Smoke Him'
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to MMAKnockout.com for the transcription.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.