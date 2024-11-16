UFC 309 Free Live Steam: Jones vs. Miocic, Chandler vs. Oliveira 2
Free watch along live stream for UFC 309.
Jon Jones returns tonight to make his first heavyweight title defense against GOAT UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic. In the co-main event, Michael Chandler gets his chance to avenge his only UFC title fight loss against Charles Oliveira.
The full card is as follows:
- Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
- Oban Elliott vs. Bassil Hafez
- Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
- Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz
- Roberto Romero vs. David Onama
- Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
- Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop
- Karine Silva vs. Viviane Araujo
- Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
- Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
UFC 309 takes place at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, beginning at 6 pm ET. Keen fans can watch along using a free stream, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass channel on YouTube, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Stream below.
