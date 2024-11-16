MMA Knockout

UFC 309 Free Live Steam: Jones vs. Miocic, Chandler vs. Oliveira 2

Free watch along live stream for UFC 309.

Jon Jones returns tonight to make his first heavyweight title defense against GOAT UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic. In the co-main event, Michael Chandler gets his chance to avenge his only UFC title fight loss against Charles Oliveira.

The full card is as follows:

  • Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
  • Oban Elliott vs. Bassil Hafez
  • Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz
  • Roberto Romero vs. David Onama
  • Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
  • Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop
  • Karine Silva vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
  • Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 309 takes place at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, beginning at 6 pm ET. Keen fans can watch along using a free stream, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass channel on YouTube, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Stream below.

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

