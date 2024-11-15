Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul During Heated Face-Off before Netflix Boxing Fight
To say things got heated during the pre-fight ceremonial face-off between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson would be an understatement.
Tyson Slaps Paul During Face-Off
Set to air live on Netflix on Friday, November 15, Paul and Tyson will meet in one of the most unexpected fights in recent memory as the main event of a seven-fight card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Sylvester Stallone Offers Heartfelt Support to Mike Tyson Before Jake Paul Fight
The fight was originally scheduled to take place in July before Tyson experienced a medical emergency during a cross-country flight, and that delay coupled with the massive age gape between the two men only fueled the public discourse regarding whether or not the fight should even be sanctioned.
The fight seems set to go ahead tomorrow night barring anything unforeseen, but the fisticuffs unexpectedly got off to an early start the day before the event when Tyson slapped Paul during their ceremonial face-off.
The internet understandably went wild over the exchange, and even before the slap occurred there was a strong argument to be made that Paul vs. Tyson might be dominating more public attention this weekend than the UFC 305 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
Tony Bellew Pitches Next Opponent for Jake Paul ‘If Mike Tyson Lets You Survive'
“Iron Mike” returned to fighting in 2020 for an exhibition matchup with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. that ended in a draw, but when the 58-year-old enters the ring on Friday night it will mark the first time he’s competed in a pro bout since a 2005 meeting with Kevin McBride that saw Tyson
suffer his second loss in a row before retiring.
The former heavyweight king is admittedly the most accomplished boxer Paul has faced by a massive margin, but even though the 27-year-old has largely made his name in combat sports off of beating former UFC stars in the boxing ring he’s currently the favorite to get his hand raised at AT&T Stadium.
Read More Boxing & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.