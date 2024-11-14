MMA Knockout

Shara Magomedov Reportedly Agrees to Huge UFC Saudi Arabia Fight after Viral KO

"Bullet" might have a chance to break into the UFC rankings with his next matchup.

Drew Beaupre

(Craig Kidwell/MMA Junkie)

One of the UFC’s fastest-rising middleweight contenders has reportedly agreed to a matchup with a huge name in Saudi Arabia.

Shara Magomedov Agrees To Fight Michael Page

Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena has rapidly grown into one of the hubs of the combat sports world in recent years, and after holding an event there for the first time in June the UFC is set to return to Saudi Arabia for another UFC Fight Night card on February 1.

Jon Jones Slams "Big Mouth" Tom Aspinall, Targets Alex Pereira after UFC 309

The event only has three confirmed fights so far and doesn’t have a main event lined up, but according to Red Corner MMA the card might get another huge matchup after Shara Magomedov has reportedly agreed to fight #15-ranked welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page on that date.

Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Magomedov debuted in the UFC with a unanimous decision against Bruno Silva last year and has added four wins to his perfect record since joining the promotion.

Shara Magomedov Reportedly Agrees to Huge UFC Saudi Arabia Fight after Viral KO
Magomedov put himself into contention for Knockout of the Year at UFC 308. / (Craig Kidwell/MMA Junkie)

“Bullet” showcased his finishing skills in his sophomore UFC outing when he stopped Antonio Trócoli in June, but in his last fight the 30-year-old scored arguably the most impressive highlight of his career when he knocked out Armen Petrosyan with an incredible double spinning back fist at UFC 308.

Tom Aspinall Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic before UFC 309

Many fans assumed that Magomedov might be due for a step up in competition following the viral victory at UFC 308, and a matchup with Page presents him with a both a big-name fight as well as a chance to break into the UFC middleweight rankings.

Shara Magomedov Reportedly Agrees to Huge UFC Saudi Arabia Fight after Viral KO
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Michael Page (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Venom” bested Kevin Holland in his UFC debut in March before he came up short against the undefeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303, and if the former Bellator title challenger does sign off on the matchup with Magomedov it will be a huge addition to a Saudi Arabia card that currently looks like this:

Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page*

• Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

• Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

• Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

*Magomedov has reportedly agreed to the matchup

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News