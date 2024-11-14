Shara Magomedov Reportedly Agrees to Huge UFC Saudi Arabia Fight after Viral KO
One of the UFC’s fastest-rising middleweight contenders has reportedly agreed to a matchup with a huge name in Saudi Arabia.
Shara Magomedov Agrees To Fight Michael Page
Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena has rapidly grown into one of the hubs of the combat sports world in recent years, and after holding an event there for the first time in June the UFC is set to return to Saudi Arabia for another UFC Fight Night card on February 1.
Jon Jones Slams "Big Mouth" Tom Aspinall, Targets Alex Pereira after UFC 309
The event only has three confirmed fights so far and doesn’t have a main event lined up, but according to Red Corner MMA the card might get another huge matchup after Shara Magomedov has reportedly agreed to fight #15-ranked welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page on that date.
Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Magomedov debuted in the UFC with a unanimous decision against Bruno Silva last year and has added four wins to his perfect record since joining the promotion.
“Bullet” showcased his finishing skills in his sophomore UFC outing when he stopped Antonio Trócoli in June, but in his last fight the 30-year-old scored arguably the most impressive highlight of his career when he knocked out Armen Petrosyan with an incredible double spinning back fist at UFC 308.
Tom Aspinall Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic before UFC 309
Many fans assumed that Magomedov might be due for a step up in competition following the viral victory at UFC 308, and a matchup with Page presents him with a both a big-name fight as well as a chance to break into the UFC middleweight rankings.
“Venom” bested Kevin Holland in his UFC debut in March before he came up short against the undefeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303, and if the former Bellator title challenger does sign off on the matchup with Magomedov it will be a huge addition to a Saudi Arabia card that currently looks like this:
• Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page*
• Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz
• Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
• Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues
*Magomedov has reportedly agreed to the matchup
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Ex-UFC Champ Recounts Night Out with Jon Jones - "That's a Dangerous Person"
- 'I Can Be a Superstar' ... 13-Fight UFC Veteran Debuts in Jorge Masvidal's Bare Knuckle MMA
- Jake Paul Wagers Millions with Katie Taylor and Pro-Mike Tyson Undercard
- Spine-Tingling UFC Cold Open Will Leave You Speechless Ahead of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.