UFC CEO Dana White Axes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, Promises Tom Aspinall Next
UFC CEO Dana White insists he never makes fresh matchups immediately after an event concludes. However, the situation is somewhat different before the event.
White Shuts Down Talk Of Jones vs. Pereira
The promotion is two days from UFC 309, headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for Jones' heavyweight title. White remains adamant that the winner will fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall instead of challenging UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a blockbuster super fight.
White sat down with longtime sports talk radio personality Jim Rome Thursday to preview the main event. He cleared the air regarding what the future of the heavyweight division will look like after Saturday's fights conclude.
"If Jon Jones wants to fight again after Saturday night, he will fight Tom Aspinall," White said.
From Jones' perspective, he told media members Wednesday he doesn't feel the need to fight Aspinall, given what he considers to be an unimpressive resume. Jones refused to complete an interview with TNT Sports' Adam Catterall for fear of unwanted bias toward Aspinall, which "Bones" may have perceived as an attempt to bait him into saying something he likely should not.
Jones opted to still give the outlet the interview, given that it is the U.K. TV partner for the UFC, but this shows how much the heavyweight champion is remaining focused on defeating Miocic.
Catterall remained professional and understood Jones' point of view, although he seemed visibly disappointed.
This is Jones' first fight since March of last year, where he won the vacant heavyweight title with a first-round submission against Ciryl Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion.
Meanwhile, Miocic sat out for over three years after losing his title to Francis Ngannou. By taking the risk, Miocic is now presented with a potential cherry on top and career storybook ending: regaining the heavyweight title, beating the GOAT of MMA, and solidifying that the risk was worth the reward.
