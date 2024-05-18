UFC Fight Night Free Live Stream Results & Highlights: Barboza vs. Murphy
The UFC returned home following trips to Rio De Janeiro and St. Louis for another Fight Night event at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
The card’s main event was a pivotal featherweight bout between #12-ranked Edson Barboza and the unbeaten Lerone Murphy. “Junior” was competing in his second headlining bout in a row after his incredible comeback against Sodiq Yusuff, but after nearly finishing things with an up kick at the end of the first round the Brazilian was largely outworked for the remainder of the fight and Murphy walked away with an impressive unanimous decision victory.
The night’s co-main event was a welterweight matchup featuring Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris. “The Oxfighter” was looking to score his second win in a row after defeating Rolando Bedoya last year, and Williams ended up flooring Harris with a nasty right hand less than two minutes into the fight.
The rest of the main card saw Themba Gorimbo best Ramiz Brahimaj after Adrian Yanez snapped a two-fight skid when he finished Vinicius Salvador with strikes. Angela Hill also kicked off the main card action with the first submission-win of her career agaisnt Luana Pinheiro, and the prelims were highlighted by an impressive UFC debut from unbeaten light heavyweight Oumar Sy.
You can find all the highlights from UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy below, followed by full results from every fight on the card.
Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal
Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos
Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez
Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro
Adrian Yanez def. Vinicius Salvador
Khaos Williams def. Carlston Harris
Main Card: (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Lerone Murphy def. Edson Barboza via Unanimous Decision (49-26, 50-45x2)
• Co-Main Event: Khaos Williams def. Carlston Harris via KO: R1, 1:30
• Themba Gorimbo def. Ramiz Brahimaj via Unanimous Decision (30-27x3)
• Adrian Yanez def. Vinicius Salvador via TKO: R1, 2:47
• Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro via Submission (Guillotine Choke): R2, 4:12
Preliminary Card: (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez via TKO: R1, 3:50
• Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R1, 3:43
• Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal via TKO: R3, 0:37
• Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves via Unanimous Decision (30-26x3)
• Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez via Disqualification (Intentional Headbutt): R2, 3:16
• Alatengheili def. Kleydson Rodrigues via Unanimous Decision (30-27x2, 29-28)
• Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ductoe via Split Decision (29-28x2, 28-29)
