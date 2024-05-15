Joaquin Buckley Takes Aim at 3 UFC Legends after Conor McGregor Callout
Joaquin Buckley isn’t thrilled with how three of the biggest names in UFC history reacted to his callout of Conor McGregor at UFC St. Louis.
Now sitting at #11 in the UFC welterweight rankings, “New Mansa” competed in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis last weekend and defeated Nursulton Ruziboev by unanimous decision to earn his fourth victory in a row.
Buckley’s post-fight interview featured an unexpected callout of McGregor that also included reference to the former two-division champion’s family members, and after facing some criticism for his words it appears Buckley has turned his attention towards UFC legends Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, and Chael Sonnen.
Sonnen is set to join Cormier and Bisping in the UFC Hall of Fame later this year when his first bout with Anderson Silva is added to the institution’s Fight Wing, and it was “DC” who was quick to respond to Buckley and remind him exactly who he was targeting.
McGregor has yet to acknowledge Buckley’s callout or mention of his family ahead of his own return at UFC 303 in June, and in the aftermath of UFC St. Louis it didn’t take long for “New Mansa” to switch his focus towards pursuing a matchup with former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.
Buckley has become considerably more outspoken since he vaulted into the UFC rankings with his current win streak, and even if the online exchange with Cormier dies down the 30-year-old could find himself standing next to the former two-division champion or Bisping for a potentially awkward post-fight interview after his next outing.
