UFC Louisville: Michel Pereira Books Quick Return after Stunning Win at UFC 301
Top-ranked middleweight contender Michel Pereira is set to compete for the third time this year after signing on for a huge matchup at UFC Louisville.
A former welterweight, “Demolidor” moved up to the middleweight division after he missed weight for a bout at UFC 291 and has now finished three-straight opponents at 185 lbs. to bring his overall win streak to eight fights.
Pereira competed last weekend on the main card of UFC 301 and submitted Ihor Potieria in less than a minute, and now Marcel Dorff reports that the Brazilian is set to return on June 8 to take on #11-ranked middleweight contender Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville.
Dolidze joined the UFC as a light heavyweight but has competed at middleweight since 2018, and after vaulting into the divisional rankings with four-straight wins the Georgian most recently suffered the first back-to-back losses of his career against Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov.
It's no surprise that Pereira is still in fighting shape considering his last two outings lasted less than two minutes combined, and plenty of fans will be hoping to see “Demolidor” break out some of his signature acrobatics when he steps into the cage in Louisville.
The middleweight bout between Pereira and Dolidze is a massive addition to the UFC’s return to Louisville on June 8, and the full card that will take place at the KFC Yum! Center now looks like this:
• Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
• Roman Dolidze vs. Michel Pereira
• Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
• Thiago Moisés vs. Ľudovít Klein
• Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza
• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
• Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby
• Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes
• Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese
• Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda
• Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus
• Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Daniel Marcos vs. John Castañeda
• Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa
