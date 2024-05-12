UFC News: 6’7” Olympic Hype Train Derailed, Suffers First Loss in Lopsided Fight
Robelis Despaigne wasn't as unstoppable as we had thought.
High expectations surrounded the UFC heavyweight skyscraper, who stands at 6'7" and has a reach of 84.0", especially after his first-round KO in his promotional debut at UFC 299. Cuba's Despaigne looked to build off that momentum in his return at UFC St. Louis, where he took on fellow Carribean native Waldo Cortes-Acosta.
UFC News: 6'7" Olympian Scores Impressive 18-Second First-Round Knockout
After five consecutive first-round finishes, Despaigne finally faced adversity. In the opening round, the destructive Despaigne went guns a-blazing early on, but his striking frenzy worked against him as Cortes-Acosta closed the distance and took him down with ease.
One-way traffic was the story of this fight as Cortes-Acosta schooled Despaigne on the ground in every round. Despaigne had no answers for his opponent's heavy grappling gameplan and while he did land some clean shots on the feet, Cortes-Acosta's chin ultimately held up through three rounds.
It wasn't the exciting heavyweight showdown we expected but a lopsided wrestling clinic from Cortes-Acosta instead as he landed ground and pound from the full mount position late into the fight. Cortes-Acosta's efforts over three rounds earned him the unanimous decision victory.
UFC News: St. Louis Prelim Fighter Scores Sickening Head Kick KO
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.