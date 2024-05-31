Watch Ex-Champ Sean Strickland Chuck 'P**s Bottle' into Traffic Before UFC 302
When Sean Strickland's gotta go - he's gotta go.
The former UFC Middleweight Champio prepares for war this weekend as he takes on Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey. Making his way to the Gateway City earlier this week, Strickland refused to stop and take a bathroom break from the driver's seat.
Strickland saved time by relieving himsself in a bottle instead... all while in front of UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele and a car of passengers. Not wanting to have a "Dumb and Dumber" situation on his hands, Strickland proceeded to throw the bottle out the window once he was finished.
"Hope there's no cops, you guys," Strickland said in the video, posted to Daniele's Snapchat, followed by the passenger's screams.
Labeled a "menace to society" long before literally taking the p**s out of fight week, Strickland defends his actions in the viral video, saying it's not as uncommon as you might have thought.
"First of all, I was driving," Strickland told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. "I let everybody know that my d**k was out and to look away. So, no one's seeing, it's small. Anyway... you gotta look really hard. You gotta look really hard."
"We're on a highway, and don't act like you don't p**s in the bottle," Strickland said, when asked why he couldn't stop and settle for a restroom or even a bush. "Every man has p**sed in a bottle while driving."
The road back to the middleweight title begins at UFC 302 for Sean Strickland, who lost his championship in a controversial split decision result against Dricus du Plessis in January. Let's just hope he takes a restroom break before he steps into the Octagon on Saturday night across from "The Eraser" Paulo Costa.
