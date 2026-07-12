WNBA's Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads As Surprise UFC 329 Ring Girl

While former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor underwent a now-viral left knee injury sustained in his 69-second TKO main event loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, it was what happened prior to the co-main event at lightweight between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis that had the Internet in a frenzy: the appearance of Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham, who has formed a friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, was one of several major celebrities to show up to the fight amongst a star-studded list that included former heavyweight boxing icon Mike Tyson, newly-signed Zuffa Boxing star Shakur Stevenson, former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl champion Drew Brees and comedian Theo Von, among others.

Paddy Pimblett Won In Front Of WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham

(Zuffa LLC)

But Cunningham wasn't any ordinary celebrity attendee. She wanted much more than that, and she got it. According to White, who spoke to reporters following the event, Cunningham had requested to be a guest ring card girl for a fight and got her chance to do so prior to the Saint Denis-Pimblett fight.

Pimblett needed only 52 seconds to secure a D'arce choke, returning to his winning ways following an interim lightweight title loss to current undisputed champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in January.

White was highly complementary of Cunningham, briefly sharing how the opportunity came about.

"[We decided] eight minutes before she did it," White said. "I love Sophie Cunningham. We’ve created a relationship. She was here tonight, and when she walked in, she goes ‘Oh, I want to walk around that.’ I said, ‘Then you’re going to walk around it!’"

UFC CEO Dana White Shouts Out WNBA's Sophie Cunningham

Zuffa LLC

White has become a fan of Cunningham's on-court presence, too.

“Yeah, she’s fun,” White said.

Cunningham made her rounds in the arena throughout the night, as she was spotted at the UFC Fight Pass fight companion watchalong stream during the card and was seen with Holloway in the Octagon when the event wrapped up. Of course, Cunningham had to do Holloway's now-iconic point-down.

What Happened During Rest Of UFC 329?

Aside from McGregor's loss to Holloway in anticlimactic fashion, the rest of the card was highly entertaining. Eleven of the 14 fights ended in a finish, including five consecutive KO/TKO's that saw King Green secure a hellacious last-second first-round comeback finish against the always dangerous Terrance McKinney to open the five-fight main card.

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

It's unclear whether Cunningham's ring girl appearance was a one-off, but it seems White and UFC brass were glad to have her attend the event.

Only time will tell.