UFC 329: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

The wait is finally over, as Conor McGregor is set to return tonight (July 11) when UFC 329 takes place the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Five years removed from a broken ankle that ended his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier and left him on a two-fight skid, McGregor will attempt to silence doubters and reignite his fighting career when he headlines UFC 329 against his former foe Max Holloway.

“Blessed” relinquished the “BMF” belt to Charles Oliveira in his most recent outing in March and will be making his welterweight debut at UFC 329, but Holloway has put together one of the most impressive careers in UFC history in the nearly 13 years since he dropped a decision to McGregor in their first meeting at featherweight.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Tops 14-Fight UFC 329 Card

Before McGregor and Holloway rematch in the night’s headlining bout, the UFC 329 co-main event will see interim lightweight title challenger Paddy Pimblett return to try and halt Benoit Saint-Denis’ four-fight finishing streak.

The main card also features another rematch between top-ranked bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista, which takes place after former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval faces Lone’er Kavanagh.

A lightweight bout between longtime UFC veteran King Green and fan favorite Terrance McKinney is scheduled to kick off the main card action.

King Green (red gloves) fights Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The featured prelim for UFC 329 features former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, who will make his light heavyweight debut against Nikita Krylov.

Robert Whittaker fights against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt also returns to face Adrian Yanez before Gable Steveson takes on Elisha Ellison in the heavyweight prospect’s highly-anticipated UFC debut.

Other standout bouts from the UFC 329 prelims include a featherweight bout between Kai Kamaka III and Luke Riley, as well as the clash between top-ranked women’s flyweight contenders Tracy Cortez and Cong Wang.

UFC 329 Live Results & Highlights

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event, although the card did experience one fight week change when John Garza stepped in to replace the injured Ethyn Ewing and make his UFC debut against Farid Basharat.

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on both UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ in The United States before the regular prelims air at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The main card action will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC 329 Main Card (Paramount +, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista 2

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

UFC 329 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden