Vicente Luque Hopes Nick Diaz Seeks Help after UFC 310 Withdrawal

Some things are never meant to be, and that might be the case for Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque.
Vintage UFC star Diaz was booked twice this year against Luque and twice it fell through, with Diaz withdrawing from UFC Saudi Arabia in June due to travel issues and most recently UFC 310, which is set to take place a few weeks from now.
No reason was given as to why Diaz won't be fighting on the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year.
Not long afterwards, fans were left concerned about Diaz's mental health, following a video of what looks to be the UFC star, shirtless, trying to light grass on fire.
"I saw that video of him in the streets, and he didn’t look OK," Luque told MMA Fighting. "More than anything, I hope his family and he’s taking care of himself. I hope he recovers and goes back to his best state possible."
Diaz is a former Strikeforce champion and in 2013, he made a run at the UFC title against Georges St-Pierre, his ultimate rival.
Diaz would lose by unanimous decision, and the Stockton superstar later lost what was left of his glory years when he was given a 5-year ban for testing positive for marijuana in 2015. Diaz, now 41, has only been booked to fight three times since then, twice against Luque and the first in a rematch vs. Robbie Lawler, where he lost by third-round TKO at UFC 266.
"I didn’t know if it was a recent video or not, but I kept thinking, if it’s recent, I hope he really seeks help to get out of the situation he’s in because Nick is a fighter," Luque said of the 38-fight veteran.
"I follow since before I was in the UFC. He has inspired me a lot in the past. What he’s done, fighting legends like B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Carlos Condit, many big names. You see his accomplishments, and see his state at 40 years of age, that’s not how I want to see any fighter."
"I don’t want that for anyone, much less a man that has inspired so many," Luque said.
With Nick Diaz out, "The Silent Assassin" Vicente Luque is now scheduled to face off against Zimbabwe's Themba Gorimbo at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.
