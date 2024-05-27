NBA Legend Manu Ginobili Sends Out Viral Post About Luka Doncic
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minneosta Timberwolves by a score of 116-107 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Mavs were led by superstar Luka Doncic, who finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
At the end of the game, Doncic completed an incredible highlight.
Via The NBA: "Luka to Gafford to close out Game 3 in #PhantomCam 😍"
NBA legend Manu Ginobili reacted to the highlight with a post on X.
His post had over 14,000 likes and 370,000 impressions in less than seven hours.
Ginobili wrote: "Luka is unreal! Perfect alley oop pass while falling and with the left... 🤯"
Doncic is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He led the Mavs to the fifth seed in the Western Conference and they have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
They are also in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday evening, also in Dallas.
As for Ginobili, he played 16 seasons in the NBA (all with the San Antonio Spurs).
The four-time NBA Champion retired in 2018.
