Clyde Longfellow Dies Leaving Behind 60 Years of Commitment to Pro Rodeo

Longfellow was a member of the PRCA for most of his adult life.

Rodeo Daily Staff

Wyatt Wegener competes in the saddle bronc riding competition on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 during the North America Championship Rodeo at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Wyatt Wegener competes in the saddle bronc riding competition on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 during the North America Championship Rodeo at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clyde Longfellow had been a member of the PRCA since he was 23-years-old. He had actually been a member of professional rodeo long enough that he was a member of R.C.A., which was the precursor of the PRCA.

Longfellow stayed involved in pro rodeo until his recent passing at the age of 83 which meant he was a member in some fashion for six decades. The very first RCA rodeo he competed in was a hometown showdown in Lewison, Idaho back in '65.

That same year he went to the famous Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was still considered an amateur at the time so he entered the novice saddle bronc riding, that they still offer today, and won the event.

It was 10-years prior that he was able to compete in his first rodeo as a kid up in Clarkson Washington. His love for the sport developed quickly and he immediately knew that this was the career he wished to pursue.

Longfellow kept getting on saddle bronc horses until he was well into his 50's. By the end of his career he had made several appearances at the circuit finals. Since he was living in Hermiston, Oregon at the time he was a member of the Columbia River Circuit.

His wife, Edie, stayed just as involved with the rodeo, if not more so. A secretary job is no joke, especially for professional rodeo, and she has been dedicated to the industry since '67 when she started serving for the PRCA. Anita was awarded the 2024 Donita Barnes Lifetime Achievement Award after 57 years of dedication to the job.

Celebrating 90 Years of History! Clyde Longfellow riding in the 1975 Lewiston Roundup. He would be honored as Grand...

Posted by Lewiston Roundup on Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Longfellow family is a legacy in the PRCA. Their daughter Crystal followed in her mother's footsteps and became a secretary back in '87.

Clyde and Edie both were inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame back in 2019, but that wasn't Clyde's only induction. Just last year the Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame (of Joseph, Oreg.) inducted him as well.

Lewiston will actually be hosting his memorial service which will take place on September 7 at their fairgrounds. Condolences are sent to all of his family, friends, and everybody who knew him as they all spoke highly of him.

