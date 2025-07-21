Inclusion of Calgary Stampede in Standings Draws Scrutiny From Rodeo Community
There has always been a debate on whether or not limited rodeos should count towards the world standings and the Calgary Stampede is no different.
The Stampede is an incredibly lucrative event and is arguably the best outdoor rodeo in North America, but does that mean the money won there should count towards the world standings? Not necessarily.
The main issue that stands out is the rulebook. Calgary sets their own rules and while the general concept of each event is the same, the Stampede does not follow the PRCA rulebook in its entirety. How can it be a PRCA event, but not follow the same rules?
For example the tie-down roping doesn't use a six-second count for how long the calves have to stay tied. They don't even offer the team roping which is an official PRCA event. The showdown round was changed to the thousandth in the barrel racing to avoid a tie.
The Calgary Stampede is not the only rodeo which is incredibly limited, but has the biggest payout of any rodeo throughout the year. RodeoHouston is another. These two both cater to the top 15 in the world from the previous year.
It is their format, their setup, their efforts to gain incredible added money, but if 1% of the membership has a chance to compete why should it count towards the world standings? The reward of the year's previous NFR qualifiers was the NFR. It shouldn't continue on into the next year.
There is not a single victor from either rodeo that you won't find inside the top 15 in the world standings, and there are a plethora of athlete's who wouldn't even be close to the top 15 without these two rodeos.
Scott Guenthner just won the steer wrestling in Calgary. $68,000 of his $81,000 season earnings came from the Stampede where he only had to compete against 29 guys and only nine others in his set.
Anita Ellis had just cleaned house up in Canada in the barrel racing which will propel her into the top-five, but before that she wasn't even inside the top 30 in the world standings.
Now if these rodeos had qualifiers where more were allowed to go at the earnings then count it all. If those productions don't want to do that then so be it. It is their production, their blood, sweat, and tears that go into the rodeo, but it shouldn't count towards the standings.
These athletes are some of the best in the world, no question. So why not make them go through a qualifier and earn their spot into these rodeos. The amount of people that would show up to a qualifier to either of these rodeos on a $500 entry fee (or more is astronomical). More money would be put into contestants pockets as well as the committees.
The Calgary Stampede and RodeoHouston are probably the two best rodeos that exist in professional rodeo right now and there is no doubt about that. There just might need to be some re-evaluation on their inclusion in the PRCA if they don't want to abide by the same rules as everybody else.
