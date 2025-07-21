Rodeo Salinas Winners Shine in One of the Most Prestigious Stops of the Season
Salinas, California has been a member of the PRCA for over a century as they joined the professional rodeo circuit back in 1911. It has been a bucket list rodeo to win since joining not only because the amount of money up for grabs, but the set up as well.
The pattern for the barrel racing is different than any other rodeo out there. For one, contestants are running on a track. The pattern is increasingly narrow as well as disproportionately long. On top of that there is constant action going on right across the fence in the other arena.
This year the barrel racing was highlighted by a young lady after her first NFR qualification- Jordan Driver. The west Texas cowgirl took home the first round victory along with the average. After making four runs on the track she raked in nearly 12 grand.
The timed events are known for long scores. The times in every event are always longer than most of the other rodeos, because the stock is given a much longer head start than normal.
The team ropers are actually the only event that had five rounds (four and a short). By the end of it Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves pulled out on top. They didn't place in the first three rounds, but their fourth and third place finishes in the next two were enough to win the average and put in just over $11,000 into their bank accounts.
Over at the bucking chutes it was Jayco Roper who kept his hot streak alive. Roper posted a pair of 87 point rides to win the first round, the finals, and the average. He was the big winner of the rodeo with nearly 16k for two rides.
Wacey Schalla is keeping his gold buckle hopes alive for the all-around race. Nobody has given Stetson Wright a run for his money up until recent and Schalla is sure keeping it interesting. Between the bareback riding and the bull riding he pulled in $10,625.
Rodeo Salinas keeps getting bigger and better. It will be another year before the rodeo is back, but rest assured it will have the same intensity as this year.
