Rodeo Community Mourns the Loss of Four Time NFR Saddle Bronc Rider Ralph Maynard
The daughter of Ralph Maynard, Kelsi, took to Facebook recently to announce the passing of her father who was a four-time qualifier to the National Finals Rodeo and left their lives at age 80.
Maynard was originally from South Dakota before becoming a professional saddle bronc rider and then eventually establishing his family run company- Maynard Buckles (which is now ran by Kelsi).
He competed in the saddle bronc riding in the '60s and '70s alongside many icons of their generation including Larry Mahan, Mel Hyland, Shawn Davis, Kenny McLEan, among others. His qualifications came in '65, '68, '70, and '71.
His 1968 qualification would prove to be one of his best as he ended up placing seventh in the world that year. Once his career as a competitive athlete came to a close he opened Maynard Buckles that manufactures, well buckles, but other products as well.
Their buckle company now offers anything from pendants, necklaces, bracelets, money clips, etc. Ralph worked hard to establish a long term relationship with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association whom they have done business with since the '90s.
"My dad lived and breathed the western way of life. But more than his titles and trophies, he was a man of grit, integrity, and craftsmanship- values he poured into every buckle he made and every lesson he taught." said Maynard.
Kelsi clearly wants to make sure her dad's legacy lives on forever and with the company they built from the ground up she has the best chance to do so. She continued on-
"He built Maynard Buckles from the ground up, blending artistry with tradition to honor every cowboy and cowgirl's legacy. Today, we carry on his vision, not just as a buckle maker, but as a keeper of the stories and traditions he so deeply loved."
There are few cowboys like Ralph these days as he was one of a kind. He will forever be missed, but his name will live on for generations.
