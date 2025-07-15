Devastating Floods In Kerr County Impact Community, Animals And Cancel Rodeo Events
The disaster began on July 4, 2025, when relentless rainfall battered the Texas Hill Country. In just 45 minutes, the Guadalupe River surged 26 feet, inundating communities with little warning.
The downpour continued through the weekend, forcing search and rescue efforts to pause due to dangerously high water and unstable conditions.
“We are dealing with an overwhelming loss of life,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a July 13 press conference, calling the event “one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history” (ABC News).
The flooding also led to the cancellation of the Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo, as standing water rendered the arena unusable.
In the aftermath, the Texas Animal Health Commission urged caution around animals. “Animals may be confused by the changes in their surroundings after destruction,” the agency noted, warning that stress and disorientation can lead to unusual aggression.
In a show of support, reigning world champion all-around cowboy, Shad Mayfield, called on the rodeo community to help donate to flood victims.
In a July 7 social media post, Mayfield shared that he would be “donating 10% of my Cowboy Christmas earnings to support those impacted by the devastating floods in Kerr County, TX.”
How to Help: Animal Relief and Donations
Pet supply donations are being accepted at 2102 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville, TX.
If you've lost or found a pet, Kerrville Pets Alive! is actively working to reunite families with their animals. An on-site veterinarian is also available to treat animals affected by the floods.
To support broader relief efforts, monetary donations can be made to the Kerr County Relief Fund by clicking here.
