Anita Ellis Earns Jaw-Dropping Payday, Jumps Nearly 30 Spots In World Standings In Record-Breaking Week
There are only a few cowgirls in the barrel racing who have surpassed over $100,000 on the season and now Anita Ellis joins that list after winning nearly $78,000 between her win at the Calgary Stampede and a second-place finish in Sheridan, Wyoming.
The Idaho cowgirl showed up and showed off in Alberta. She was the highest money earner in any pool in any event after she cleanly swept her pool and earned $21,000. Ellis ran 16-second runs in all three rounds of Pool A.
Throughout the entirety of all of the pools, the semi-finals, and the show down round there were 13 total 16-second runs. Ellis had five of them on two different horses nonetheless. Not only that there were only two cowgirls who had more than one; the other being Mowry.
Ellis made a splash in round 3 of Pool A when she took the arena record that was set by Emily Beisel about two minutes prior. The record now belongs to Mowry and her trusty gelding, Jarvis.
On the final day of competition she took the only "loss" of her week. The one time she was out ran was during the semi-finals when Pozzi-Tonozzi beat her by .01. Ellis stayed on her five year old in the showdown to run the only 16 and take home $50,000.
Sheridan is one of the top rodeos at this time of the year and is incredibly tough to place as everyone who is on the rodeo trail makes it a priority to get to. Ellis was one of two girls to run sub-17 runs and she took home a check of $6,766.
As of July 8, Ellis was 32nd in the world standings with $34,650 won. After those two rodeos she now has nearly $112,500 won on the year joining a few world champions who are also in the six-figure mark on the season- Kassie Mowry, Hailey Kinsel, and Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi.
All of the top five girls in the world standings after this last week will have at least 100k won. Depending on how everybody else did, Ellis will sit inside the top five or right around there. After her performance at Calgary, she will more than likely be headed to Vegas this year.
