Record Setting Run By Anita Ellis Caps Off Exciting Finish To Pool At Calgary Stampede
Alberta, Canada waits all year for the Calgary Stampede and now it’s finally here. Pool A just finished up and the first set of athletes that fought their way to the finals have been named.
Pool A is highlighted by barrel racer Anita Ellis. She stole the highlight reel with a clean sweep and a new arena record in the last round.
The final day of barrel racing was tough with three sub-17 second runs. The arena record was actually broken twice on day three. Emily Beisel ran a 16.84 on her old faithful, Chongo. She had the record for about two minutes before Ellis came out and blasted a 16.79.
Ellis ran three sub-17 second runs by herself and raked in $21,000 to earn her spot in the finals. She will be joined by world champion Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and Beisel.
The breakaway ropers made history of their own as this is the first year they have been in the performances at Calgary. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged took top honors in Pool A not just winning the first round, but as well as the last. Her 2.3 second run was the fastest in all three days. She’ll be joined by rising-star Kinlie Brennise and Cheyenne McCartney.
Scott Guenthner was a tough man to beat in the steer wrestling. He was the only sub-four second run in the steer wrestling and took home the second round win. With second-place finishes in the other two rounds he raked up $18,000.
Saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman had the exact same finish. He had two second place finishes in the first two rounds and decided that wasn’t enough and came half a point shy of the 90 point barrier for a third round win. He advanced to the finals along with Brody Cress and Weston Patterson.
The tie-down roping is sending three NFR qualifiers to the finals. Shad Mayfield advanced, but just barely. The Pool was actually taken by John Douch who was first or second in all three rounds with his slowest time being a 7.5 second run. Riley Pruitt also advanced opening with the fastest time of the Pool, 7.1 seconds, and a third place finish on the final day.
Pool A set the bar high for competition for the Stampede. The next two pools will send an additional six contestants in each event to take on these athletes in the finals. When all is said and done over two million will have been paid out.
