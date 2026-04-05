2024 World Champion Dean Thompson Announces Cancer Diagnosis and Begins Treatment

Whether it’s within our tight-knit community of professional rodeo athletes or the Western lifestyle as a whole, the folks who walk these paths know how to rally together for one in need. We feel the pain and losses collectively, we lift one another in the hard times, and we celebrate each other in the good times.

Right now, one of our own needs our support and prayers and we ask you to keep him in your thoughts.

World Champion,24-year-old Dean Thompson went to the Emergency Room after getting hung up during his ride at the Cave Creek Rodeo in Arizona, concerned about his wrist and sternum. As a professional bareback rider, bumps, bruises, strains, and sprains are a part of the job, but no one was prepared for what the visit held.

A highly unexpected diagnosis from the doctors drastically changed the direction of Thompson’s immediate future. During CT scans to examine his potential injuries from the accident, a mass was located in his neck.

After further testing and biopsy, doctors diagnosed Thompson with Burkitt Lymphoma. An aggressive and fast-moving cancer, Burkitt Lymphoma is a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is most often diagnosed in children and young adults.

Thompson was admitted on April 4 and will begin chemotherapy treatments on April 5, as aggressive and quick treatment is key to beating the disease. His treatment is expected to last four months.

Currently ranked No. 12 in the Bareback Riding World Standings, Thompson was in hot pursuit of his fourth National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification at the time of his diagnosis.

The Altamont, Utah, cowboy earned his first World Championship in 2024, after an incredible performance in Las Vegas. Rodeo On SI has had the pleasure of chatting with Thompson in the past, and with his good humor and quick wit, he brings laughter wherever he goes.

We ask that you keep Dean, his wife Chezney, and his family and loved ones in your prayers while he fights this battle.

It is hard to find a more courageous, determined group of individuals than rodeo cowboys and the same traits that helped Thompson earn his first gold buckle will get him through this challenge.

The entire team at Rodeo On SI extends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers and we will all be looking forward to the day when we hear Dean Thompson’s name called and the bucking chute open for him, once again.